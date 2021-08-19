Who Are The Eternals? MCU's New Characters Here To Help Rid You Of Your Avengers Hangover

Marvel's highly-anticipated Eternals is all set to hit theatres this November 5, 2021. Eternals is helmed by Oscar winner Chloe Zhao and will be seen bringing some of Marvel Cinematic Universe's (MCU) strangest and memorable characters to the big screen yet again. First dreamt by Jack Kirby in the 1970s, Eternals is said to be an essentially idealised, humanoid aliens from the planet Olympia, engineered by the God-like 'Celestials.' As fans await the release of the film, have a look at an in-depth breakdown of Eternals cast members.

The Eternals cast breakdown

Sersi by Gemma Chan

According to EW, Eternals mostly centres around Sersi, who has the ability to manipulate non-sentient matter. The fictional character has a real love and respect for humanity. Her character will be portrayed by Gemma Chan, who explains that Sersi can change things, and she has also helped humanity along the way, in little ways. The actor calls her character 'interesting' as she is the immortal being yet she is 'grounded.'

Ikaris by Richard Madden

Richard Madden's character, Ikaris is one of the most powerful Eternals, who has the ability to fly and shoot beams of light from his eyes. The fictional character also has a special yet complicated, on-and-off connection with Sersi. Richard Madden explains there is a 'deep level of romance' in two people who have existed for thousands of years and 'still choose each other.'

Kingo played by Kumail Nanjiani

Kumail Nanjiani's character, Kingo is a joyful and effortless superhero, who has never tried to stay under the radar through the centuries. While speaking to EW, Nanjiani explained that perhaps his biggest challenge was preparing for a scene where his character performs an elaborate Bollywood dance track. He admitted that it was 'challenging' and it took him months of classes to do the scene.

Sprite portrayed by Lia McHugh

Lia McHugh's Sprite may look like a teenager but she is actually thousands of years old. McHugh, who is known for her performance in Totem and The Lodge, says that she treated her time on the upcoming Marvel series film as a 'masterclass' in acting as she tried to absorb as much as she could from her elder co-actors. She also took the opportunity to try as many stunts as she could during filming.

Phastos portrayed by Brian Tyree Henry

Henry is featured as Phastos, who is an inventor with a mind for creating weapons and technology. The Atlanta star who is 'still freaking out' to be a part of the MCU superhero fantasy drama, reveals that he has been obsessed with the concept of superheroes and mankind needing saving. It is speculated that his character is openly gay and married to a family. If the rumours turn out to be true, he would be one of the MCU's few confirmed LGBTQ superheroes.

Makkari portrayed by Lauren Ridloff

Ridloff, who is known for The Walking Dead, will be playing Makkari, the super-fast Eternal character. Her character is also the first deaf superhero in the Marvel series and the actor has revealed that she is 'excited' for audiences to see her character in a major heroic role.

Druig portrayed by Barry Keoghan

The Irish actor Keoghan, who is popular for his roles in Dunkirk and The Killing of a Sacred Deer, will be seen playing Druig, who has the ability to manipulate other people's thoughts. Keoghan's character is also a bit of a loner, while in real life, Keoghan quickly hit it off with his co-actors.

Gilgamesh portrayed by Don Lee

South Korean actor Don Lee describes his character Gilgamesh in The Eternals as 'extremely powerful and the strongest warrior of Eternals.' Lee calls him 'protective over his family and humans' and adds that he is a 'solid and dependable character that serves his team in battles.' Gilgamesh has a deep connection with Angelina Jolie's character Thena and prefers using his fists in battle.

Ajak portrayed by Salma Hayek

Salma Hayek plays Ajak, who is a stoic and powerful leader with an ability to heal. The character was initially written as a man, however, it was Hayek who suggested leaning into her femininity and approaching her as the mother figure of the group. Hayek says that her character is 'full of contradictions' and is 'the bridge between the Eternals and the Celestials.'

Thena portrayed by Angelina Jolie

Angelina Jolie portrays Thena, who took extensive ballet training to capture her effortless grace and learned how to use various weapons. She calls it 'one of the weirdest things to train for because she is seen throwing, grabbing and breaking things in half.'

IMAGE: ETERNALS TWITTER