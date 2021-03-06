Who Did Cameo In 'WandaVision' Episode 9? What Do Post Credits Mean For Future?

WandaVision has finally ended, with a heartbreaking but satisfying final episode. Most of the plot threads the showrunners opened up in previous episodes got resolved. Fans were hoping for a secret cameo in the final episode, but their hopes were dashed. Even Paul Bettany mentioned we'd be getting a big cameo. So, who was the cameo in WandaVision episode 9?

Who did the Cameo in WandaVision Episode 9?

As it turns out, Paul Bettany had meant White Vision when he was talking about the WandaVision episode 9 cameo, when he said we'd be getting a big cameo in the show. Paul Bettany trolled Marvel fans for weeks with statements that there's a cameo coming that fans have missed out on, and will never see coming. He also mentioned that the cameo was with an actor he had always admired and respected but never worked with before. His words made the fans go wild with speculation and theories. Many fans thought the secret cameo would turn out to be a major actor like Al Pacino in the role of Mephisto.

Well, it was all fun while it lasted, but after the White Vision reveal in WandaVision Episode 9, Paul Bettany opened up about the cameo. In an interview with Good Morning America, Paul told the hosts that he had been messing with the fans and that the secret cameo he referred to was himself, in the role of White Vision. While many fans will be disappointed with this turn of events, the joke that Paul Bettany played on the fans was undeniably hilarious. Fans spent weeks researching who this secret cameo could be, and in the end, it turned out to be Paul Bettany himself.

'WandaVision' Post Credit Scenes Explained

WandaVision had two post-credit scenes at the end and they both set up two different future Marvel projects. In the first cameo, a Skrull appeared in front of Monica Rambeau and told her that a friend of her mothers has been keeping watch over her. It was heavily implied that it was Captain Marvel. The Skrull who appeared also said Captain Marvel has invited Monica to join her on an adventure in Space. As for the second post-credit scene, Wanda is shown alone living in a cottage in a remote mountain region. At first, she's just shown preparing coffee but then we see her astral projection in another room, studying the Darkhold, learning about her chaos magic powers.

