Who Did Elizabeth Choose On 'When Calls The Heart'? Read About Her Decision

When Calls The Heart season 8's finale episode decides the base for the upcoming season of the series. The final episode showed a confused Elizabeth left with a very difficult choice to make. She must decide if she wants to pursue a relationship with Lucas or Nathan. So, who did Elizabeth choose on When Calls The Heart?

Who did Elizabeth choose on When Calls The Heart?

The final episode, titled The Kiss, showed several changes in the lives of the residents of Coal Valley. Rosemary finally decides that she wants to be the editor-in-chief of her newspaper. Carson and Faith decide that they do not want to get married and must move on with their lives. Carson leaves for Baltimore for a surgical fellowship. His friends organise an emotional farewell party for him.

Hickam is successful in getting a major promotion and gets ready to move forward with his plans regarding building the new oil pipeline. He receives help from Fiona in his project. In the process, the town must bid adieu to Henry Gowen. Before leaving gives some information to Bil about the mine disaster helping him in his investigation. The residents of the town are concerned that Wyman Walden may be building a factory in town potentially stealing its small-town charm. Jesse and Clara receive a vacation as compensation from Jesse's boss after he returns home safely.

Elizabeth makes her major decision in the episode. She goes to Nathan and explains to him that she cannot be with him. She tells him that she loves him but is not in love with him. She explained that she would look for her ex-husband Jack in him which was not fair towards him. Surprisingly, the news that Elizabeth picks Lucas isn't shared by her but by Nathan. He meets Lucas at the Pinkerton. Lucas explains that he feels like giving up and selling his saloon when Nathan advises him against it.

At the end of the episode, Elizabeth is seen going to Lucas' saloon to meet him but gets disappointed when she finds that the shop is closed down. Lee tells her that he had seen Lucas leave in a vehicle. Elizabeth runs after Lucas on the road but her efforts are in vain. It is later shown that Lucas returns for Elizabeth and the two are reunited on the bridge.

Image: Still From When Calls The Heart

