Who Died In 'New Amsterdam' And What Happened To Vijay Kapoor? Here's All You Need To Know

After the premiere of episode 12 of the popular NBC medical drama New Amsterdam's season 4, fans are eagerly waiting for its next episode. The upcoming promo of the chapter teased one 'unforgettable memorable goodbye' leaving fans of the medical drama shocked. While the promo didn't reveal the character who passes, there are many speculations on social media. While most of the fans are assuming that it's Vijay Kapoor who will be declared dead.

Is Vijay Kapoor dead in New Amsterdam?

Earlier it was clear that Dr Vijay Kapoor is dead. Anupam Kher left the show at the start of season 3 when it was determined that his character would not be able to continue working there after contracting the virus. Which ultimately led to the end of his character.

But in the latest promo, we witnessed that in the Mid of an argument with Max, Helen received a call, and from her stricken response to the person on the other end of the line, it was clear that something very terrible had happened. Then near the end of the hour, a tearful Ella showed up at Iggy’s office. “It’s Vijay. He…” she announced. It is still not clear, what twists the makers are planning for the show and the mystery continues on whether Anupam Kher will come back or he will be declared dead.

What happened to Vijay in New Amsterdam?

Last April, it was announced that Anupam Kher, who played Dr Vijay Kapoor, would not be returning to the series for personal reasons. At the time of his exit, the actor’s wife, actress Kirron Kher, had been undergoing treatment for blood cancer.

Vijay last appeared during the beginning of Season 3, when the show used footage from its unaired Season 2 influenza pandemic episode, in which Dr Kapoor caught the flu. In his final instalment, Vijay survived his battle with COVID-19, but Iggy later learns that he couldn't resume his job as the Head of Neurology due to his surgery.

New Amsterdam cast

Created by David Schulner, the show has been entertaining its audience with its thrilling episodes for the last three years. The show stars actors such as Ryan Eggold, Freema Agyeman, Janet Montgomery, Jocko Sims, Anupam Kher, and Tyler Labine in the main cast. While the supporting cast features talented actors like Ana Villafañe, Zabryna Guevara, Lisa O'Hare and Mike Doyle.

Image:instagram@nbcnewamsterdam