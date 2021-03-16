Who Does Jojo End Up With In Love Alarm Season 2? Why Are Fans Upset About The Finale?

Kdramas have become a staple in almost everybody's life today thanks to the global reach of OTT platforms like Netflix. Love Alarm season 2 is currently foreshadowing the Netflix top 10 charts across the world, which speaks volumes about their popularity despite the obvious language barriers. Despite the soaring acclaim, Love Alarm season 2 ending received a mixed reception with many fans even going out of the way to say that they despised it. What happened in Love Alarm season 2 ending? Did Jojo choose Sun-oh? Let's find out.

Who does Jojo end up with in Love Alarm season 2?

Contrary to popular belief, Jojo doesn't end up with Sun-oh. The two seemed to still have lingering feelings for each other even after years apart as shown in the app. But that wasn't enough for Jojo to leave Hye-young behind. Ultimately, she decided that an app cannot dictate the way she truly feels and that she should make her own choice. She decides to take a break from the sparkling tension and run away to Gimpo to gain some clarity.

On her trip, she realises that it's okay to leave things behind sometimes, not because you hate it but because it's hard to carry those emotions, desires and longings every day. This is when she makes the choice of Hye-young over Sun-oh. Towards the end, she even makes peace with her traumatic childhood and learns to live with it. As for Sun-oh, Jojo ends things with him on a good note though it didn't seem plausible at first due to their history of ups and downs.

It's quite rare in Kdramas to see a second lead winning the girl in a Kdrama especially when the entirety of the show was based on the love between the first two leads. There is only one Kdrama that has been successful at turning things around seamlessly and that was Dream High season 1 where Suzy's character Hyemi ends up choosing Kim Soohyun's character Samdong, even though everything was pointing at the opposite.

In the case of Love Alarm, the finale received a mixed response but not exactly because she chose Hye-young over Sun-oh. The real question was - Why did Jojo leave Sun oh? The makers never shed light on this and fans felt that it was disrespectful for Sun-oh to not have found consolation.