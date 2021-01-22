Who Does Maya End Up With In 'Girlfriends'? Revisiting The Iconic Show

Girlfriends is a 2000s sitcom, following the lives of four women and how they deal with love, career and losses. The series ran for 8 seasons with its last episode airing in February 2008. If you were an ardent follower of the show, chances are that you, too, were remarkably fascinated as well as confused with the series finale. Here's a quick revisit to the show's promising eight seasons and more importantly, Maya. Who does Maya end up with in Girlfriends? Let's jog our memories.

Who does Maya end up with in 'Girlfriends'?

Maya Wilkes, as we all know, was married to her college sweetheart Darnell Wilkes right from the beginning of the show. She was introduced to us as a former assistant of Joan and an author-cum-housewife, while also trying her best at being a devoted mother to a son. She is the youngest and the sassiest in the group, although she has her odds with Toni every now and then. Through most of the seasons, Maya was shown to be the stereotypical "from the hood" woman with a strong set of religious beliefs and moral convictions. However, as she advances superbly in her career, we gradually see a change in her character as a more mature and grounded lady.

At the beginning of Season 2, Maya is seen to have developed a connection with her colleague Stan, who often encourages her to pursue her aspirations and return to school. In Season 2 Episode 15, Maya and Stan share their first kiss as she realises that she's getting emotionally attached to him.

While she tries to break off the affair, Stan, on the other hand, tries to befriend Darnell as a ploy to pressure Maya into revealing the truth to her husband. At the end of Season 2, Darnell finds out about the affair when she accidentally sends him a voicemail recording of her talking to her friends about her affair with Stan. After a series of confrontation, more affairs and conflicts, the couple come to the conclusion that they both need to let go of each other when they realise that their problem is more deep-rooted than what adds as face value. They ultimately proceed with a divorce.

In the later seasons, we see Maya being more headstrong about her career and leading a successful life as a self-care author. In Season 5, Maya receives a drunk call from Darnell where he confesses that he's still in love with her, despite getting married the following day. Heartbroken Maya, who is still in love with Darnell, refuses to speak up and wishes for him a great married life. However, Darnell walks out of his own wedding and chases behind Maya and they reconcile.

