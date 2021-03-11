Who Is Adarsh Gourav? Read Trivia About Priyanka Chopra's 'The White Tiger' Co-star

Adarsh Gourav is now a widely-known name in the movie industry after his prolific performance in one of his latest movies, The White Tiger. The actor also appeared in many other Bollywood movies but he received a breakthrough when the audience saw him as Balram in the popular American drama movie The White Tiger, alongside two of the most talented and experienced actors from the movie industry. Read further ahead to know more details about Adarsh Gourav’s age, movies and a lot more.

Who is Adarsh Gourav?

It is a lesser-known fact that Adarsh Gourav is not only a spectacular actor but also a singer and a songwriter who showcased his singing talent during his college days. Born in Jamshedpur, Adarsh Gourav’s parents, Padmavati Bhagavatula and Satishnarayan Bhagavatula, work in a financial company and a bank respectively. The actor spent his formative years in Mumbai after his father got transferred to the city. Graduated from Narsee Monjee College, the actor has been a part of his college band and has also been classically trained in Hindustani music for over 9 years. Adarsh Gourav also attended The Drama School in Mumbai and went on to appear in a variety of tv commercials, movies and tv shows.

According to Starsunfolded, Adarsh Gourav was in the ninth standard when somebody asked him whether he was interested in acting and from thereon, he realised that he could try his hand at it. Adarsh Gourav’s age was just 13 when he was asked to pursue a career in acting and mentioned how he was excited to come on TV. With over a decade long career in the acting industry, the actor has appeared in more than 50 commercials and campaigns and has gotten a chance to work with some of the notable brands of the industry.

Adarsh Gourav’s movies

Adarsh Gourav has appeared in a couple of movies and tv series in his entire career so far. He first appeared in My Name Is Khan in which he essayed the role of young Rizwan Khan and later, he essayed a significant role in the movie, Mom. The actor has also appeared in other movies namely Madly, Rukh, Toothache and Mr Radish. His tv series include Die Trying, Leila and Hostel Daze.