Who Is Adriel In The 'Warrior Nun'? Learn The True Identity Of The Dubious Character

Warrior Nun has become a cult favourite since the series released on Netflix in July 2020. Warrior Nun Season 1 has delivered everything that viewers look for in a fantasy action series, from an impressive cast and power-packed action scenes to an electrifying storyline. Read on to find out, “Who is Adriel in the Warrior Nun?” in this comic book-based series.

Who is Adriel in the Warrior Nun?

In Warrior Nun on Netflix, viewers season that for the entirety of the first season, the 'Warrior Nuns' are being fed illusory lies. Ava and the other 'Warrior Nuns' are repeatedly told the story of a fierce warrior named Areala who died in battle. And an angel named Adriel witnesses her defeated condition and gives her his halos. Adriel places it in her back, thus bringing Areala back from the cold embrace of death.

Is Adriel Angel in Warrior Nun?

In her flashbacks, Ava soon realises that Adriel is no angel at all. In fact, he's a demon responsible for stealing the halo. Moreover, he was on the run from the Terasks, who was trying to retrieve the halo.

Ava also discovers the truth about what occurred on the battlefield with Areala. Adriel lands on the battlefield and encounters Areala dying by happenstance. Areala’s sorry condition became an opportunistic victory for Adriel. Hence, to make the Knights Templar fight on his behalf, he poses to be as an angel and saves Areala's life by thrusting the halo inside her.

After slaying one of the Terasks, Adriel proceeds to melt its Divinium skeleton and used it to forge his own armour, a shield and the revered Cruciform Sword. The Church played a dubious role in this arc of the story as instead of revealing Adriel’s malicious actions and true identity to the world, the Church instead trapped him inside the tomb underneath what later becomes Vatican City. Adriel manipulated Jillian Salvius' son, Michael, to draw up the plans for a quantum portal.

He seeds the illusion into Michael’s young mind that the quantum portal would help create a world which will be free of pain and disease. But, the portal's only true purpose was for Adriel to have a way to return home. He would then lead more demons to Earth, or perhaps even cheat or break his way into Heaven.

Who plays Adriel in Warrior Nun?

Adriel in Warrior Nun is played by the 41-year-old actor William Miller. While the actor and singer reside in the US, he has a British Parentage and has worked in many Spanish films throughout his career. Some of William Miller’s most remarkable performances are in the 2016 American Crime Thriller film The Midnight Man, the 2010 French Crime Thriller Sans Laisser de traces and the 2008 Spanish Historical Drama La Conjura de El Escorial.

The Warrior Nun Season 2

While it has just been 6 days since the show’s release Warrior Nun has already found a place in within top 5 spots in most countries around the world. Hence, there are high chances that there will a Warrior Nun Season 2. However, no official announcement has been made by either Netflix or the show’s makers about the renewal yet.

