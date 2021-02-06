Who Is Agatha Harkness? Is Agnes From WandaVision Actually Agatha Harkness The Witch?

Agnes from WandaVision has been a curious character from the very first episode. Some fans have speculated that she might be Agatha Harkness from the Marvel Comics. Who is Agatha Harkness from the comics? Read on.

What is Agnes's True Identity?

Also Read: WandaVision's Leaked Funko Pops Gives First Look Of Speed And Wiccan; See

There are WandaVision spoilers ahead, so if you haven't seen the latest episodes, be careful of getting spoiled. Agnes has been helping out Wanda and Vision ever since they moved to Westview. From the very first episode, Agnes has been there for the two of them, providing them with everything they need to live comfortably. Unlike other residents of Westview, she seems to be fully in control of herself and her actions. Even her husband Ralph seems to be aware of what's going on in WandaVision as revealed in episode 4. This has created an air of mystery around Agatha.

Also Read: Is David Schwimmer In WandaVision? Read On To Know Who Plays The Titular Character

Agnes has been helping out Wanda and Vision ever since they moved to Westview. From the very first episode, Agnes has been there for the two of them, providing them with everything they need to live comfortably. Unlike other residents of Westview, she seems to be fully in control of herself and her actions. Even her husband Ralph seems to be aware of what's going on in WandaVision as revealed in episode 4. This has created an air of mystery around Agatha.

Who is Agatha Harkness?

Also Read: 'WandaVision' Episode 5 Introduces Strangest Ever Cameo In The MCU; See Details Here

The popular ongoing theory is that Agnes is actually Agatha Harkness from the comics. Even her name is a referee Ag-Nes = Ag-atha Hark-ness. In the trailer for episode 6, everybody is out celebrating Holloween. All the characters are dressed in the form of their Marvel counterparts. Wanda is dressed as Scarlet Witch, Vision as the superhero Vision. Even Pietro and the kids are dressed in their superhero costumes. Agnes is dressed up like a witch. All these subtle hints have pretty much proven that Agnes is actually Agatha Harkness.

In the Marvel Comics, Agatha Harkness is closely related to Scarlet Witch. Harknes is a very powerful witch in the comics, and she is the one who teaches Wanda how to use her powers. She even teaches Wanda's sons to control their powers. She's a superhero teacher of sorts. In the comics, Wanda and Harkness have a falling out because Wanda starts getting unstable. In WandaVision, people are speculating Agatha Harkness is working with Mephisto, the rumoured villain of the series. Stay tuned for more WandaVision Episode 5 easter eggs and theories.

Also Read: How The WandaVision Team Got The Right Look In Terms Of Cinematography

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.