Who Is Andi Dorfman's New Boyfriend? Everything We Know So Far

The Bachelorette star, Andi Dorfman recently left her fans partially in delight when she gave a sneak peek at her new boyfriend to all her fans.

Andi Dorfman is a popular American author, tv personality and attorney who has been one of the contestants on the eighteenth season of The Bachelor, and the lead on the tenth season of The Bachelorette.

Who is Andi Dorfman's Boyfriend?

Andi Dorfman recently took to her official Instagram handle and shared a picture in which she can be seen taking a selfie of herself while wearing a furry black top with a pair of cool black sunglasses. She can also be seen hugging a boy with him facing the other side and wearing an Atlanta Braves ATL cap. In the caption, she stated, "Forever an ATL gal" and added a red heart emoji next to it.

Numerous celebrity artists as well as her fans took to her latest Instagram post and expressed their delight after watching her pose with her beau. Celebs namely Jamie Erdahl Buckman, Olivia AmatoHannah Ann Sluss, Joelle Fletcher, Sharleen Joynt, Ashley Iaconetti Haibon and others dropped in hearts and heart-eyed emojis in the comments section and expressed their happiness for her. On the other hand, many fans also expressed their love for her and stated that they have never been happier for someone to find love. Some fans also wrote how they hoped that she would find a great guy. Take a look at some of the reactions to Andi Dorfman's latest Instagram post that created a buzz among the fans.

A source close to E! News revealed that the couple had been dating for a few months and they were perfect for each other. Adding to it, it was also revealed that he makes her the happiest she'd ever been and stated that he was the nicest guy. It was further mentioned that Andi Dorfman has been keeping her relationship low-profile because they are enjoying their time together and doing their best to keep it private.

Andi Dorfman was earlier linked with Nick Viall, the first-runner up on her season, when the duo was spotted together in Santa Monica, California. However, Viall later clarified that they weren't dating and added that the only benefits that came from this friendship were conversation and running tips.

Image: Instagram/@andidorfman