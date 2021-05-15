Who Is Blackstar In Jupiter's Legacy? Here's All You Need To Know

Jupiter's Legacy is the latest superhero series on Netflix. Developed by Steven S. DeKnight, it is based on the comic book series of the same name by Mark Millar and Frank Quitely. The first season of the show has garnered mixed responses from the viewers. Among the most talked-about characters is the series villain Blackstar.

Who is Blackstar in Jupiter's Legacy?

Blackstar is one of the major negative characters from Jupiter's Legacy comic book bought into live-action. He has an anti-matter battery built into his chest that generates an enormous amount of energy which makes him an antagonist that cannot be taken down by a single hero. A similar situation is seen in the debut episode as the group of superheroes battle Blackstar but find's it difficult to defeat him.

Blackstar has said to have eliminated an entire alien race. The Utopian (Josh Duhamel), leader of the Union superhero team, is considered the strongest hero on the globe. However, he alone cannot defeat the supervillain. It hints at how powerful he is and the threat he possesses. Even Brainwave (Ben Daniels) finds it hard to break through Blackstar's mind. His mind is described as a lock built into another lock a thousand times over. Brainwave struggles to get the right key using his unparalleled psychic power. It is only after a very long time when Brainwave manages to get in Blackstar's mind, that too, for not a long time in the series.

Blackstar's powers include superhuman speed, strength, agility, durability, stamina, sight, and flight. His anti-matter battery allows him to release waves of explosive energy. It also powers his exo-suit, strengthing his abilities. The character has vengeance against the Sampsons.

Actor who plays Blackstar

Jupiter's Legacy has Tyler Mane portraying Blackstar. The actor is no new name to the superhero genre as he has essayed Victor Creed / Sabretooth in X-Men (2000). He has also played Ajax in the epic historical war film Troy (2004), and Michael Mayers in the remake of Halloween. Mane's acting credits include The Devil's Rejects, Gunless, Compound Fracture, Playing with Fire, Hercules, Chopper, and more.

IMAGE: A STILL FROM JUPITER'S LEGACY

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.