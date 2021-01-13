Who Is Bria Martone From 'Unpolished'? Does She Have Twins With Matt?

Bria Martone has become a popular name among the fans of the reality TV show, Unpolished. Bria is the star of the show as she goes about her life managing her business and family life. In the previous season, the television personality was seen getting back together with Matt Mancuso who later got married and are raising twin boys together. Here is more information about Bria Martone as the new season has started airing on television, read on.

Who is Bria Martone?

Bria Martone is a 24-year-old hair and makeup artist. Bria Martone's age is 24.

Bria Martone's net worth

According to a report published in Cinemaholic, Bria Martone’s net worth is $ 3 million. This when converted to INR, is over Rs 21 crores.

Does Bria Martone have twins? who is Bria Martone's boyfriend?

According to a report in Soapdirt, Bria is married to Matt Mancuso. Reportedly, the television personality is raising Matt's twins. Matt impregnated his former girlfriend but when Bria and Matt got back together, Bria had an instant connection with the twins.

About 'Unpolished'

The show Unpolished is set in the Martone sisters salon where they provide nail, hair and make-up services. The series is set in Long Island and features the two sisters as they navigate their lives along with their business. While Bria is a hair and makeup artist, Lexi provides nail services and does a variety of nail arts.

Bria and Lexi deal with a wide range of clientele as they manage their relationships and life. The show also portrays how their larger than life Italian family frequently stops by to meet them but often stirs up trouble. Unpolished has a great deal of family drama and how the sisters navigate their lives along with their business.

Their mother is the manager at the salon and their grandmother often referred to as the foxy grandma works as a stylist there. Lexi offers a great variety of nail arts ranging from gel manicures to 3D nails. Over time, her innovative nail art started attracting a growing number of customers, tourists and celebrities to the salon.

(Disclaimer: The above information about Bria Martone's net worth is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.)

