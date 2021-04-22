Who Is Cruel Summer's Chiara Aurelia? See Details About The Teen Actor

Chiara Aurelia recently became a household name with her new Freeform TV show Cruel Summer. Chiara Aurelia's Cruel Summer released on April 20 and has been received well by the audience. The show features Chiara Aurelia in the role of Jeanette. As the show released recently, a lot of people have been curious to know about Cruel Summer's Chiara Aurelia's age, her movies and other details about the actor. Here is a look at the details about the teen actor who is making the headlines.

Who is Cruel Summer's Chiara Aurelia?

Chiara Aurelia's age is 18 years. She is a popular actor with several TV shows and short films to her credit. According to usmagazine.com, she started her acting career at Lee Strasberg Institute when she was just four years old. She began studying method acting before moving to Los Angeles in 2014 to pursue her acting career further. She featured in a couple of short films before making it big with a recurring role on CSI: Crime Scene Investigation.

She is also well known for her role of Addison in Pretty Little Liars. Before her recent stint at Cruel Summer, the actor has also appeared in the 2017 movie Gerald’s Game. The actor seems to love the thriller genre as she is all set to appear in Fear Street 2 which is an adaptation of the R.L. Stein book series of the same name. The project is expected to hit the screens later this year.

Chiara Aurelia is also quite active on her social media handles. The teen actor boasts of close to 95 thousand followers on Instagram where she regularly shares updates about her work and personal life. She had recently shared the promo of Cruel Summer which gave a glimpse of her role in the thriller series. Her Instagram handle is full of adorable pictures of herself. Here is a look at some of the photos on Chiara Aurelia's Instagram.

Cruel Summer's Chiara Aurelia

The series produced by Jessica Biel takes place over the course of three summers in the early 1990s. Even though Chiara Aurelia is born in 2002, the actor got to experience the 1990s through the series. Chiara Aurelia’s character Jeanette goes from being a dork to being one of the most popular girls in town. She is also shunned for her possible role in the disappearance of former it girl Kate Willis played by Olivia Holt. The show features several mysterious and dark plot points which are being enjoyed by the audience all over the world.

Image Credits: Chiara Aurelia's Instagram