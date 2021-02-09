Who Is Dr Laura Berman? American Psychologist Talks About Son's Tragic Death On Instagram

Dr Laura Berman has been in the news recently after the passing of her son. Her son passed away at the young age of 16. Dr Laura Berman is a popular show host in the United States. Read on to find out who is Dr Laura Berman.

Who is Dr Laura Berman?

Dr Laura Berman is an American relationship therapist and TV host. She has appeared in multiple TV shows over the years. She is the host of 'In the Bedroom with Dr Laura Berman' on the Oprah Winfrey Network. She also appears on Dr Oz Show frequently. In addition to this, Dr Laura Berman hosts her own nationally recognised radio program called 'Uncovered with Dr Laura Berman.' She also hosts a podcast called 'The Language of Love.'

She helps people deal with problems in their relationships, their marriages and advises people on how to be their best selves. She has helped hundreds of people through her various TV shows, radio shows and podcasts and brought about positive change in her patients' lives. She revealed the passing of her son Samuel Berman Chapman, on Instagram. If you want to follow her work and her, you can check out Dr Laura Berman's Instagram here.

Dr Laura Berman's Son

Dr Laura Berman son, Samuel Berman Chapman passed away at the age of 16. As Dr Laura Berman revealed on Instagram her son died of a fatal overdose of Fentanyl-laced Xanax drug in their home. Fentanyl is a dangerous drug that has caused around than 36,000 deaths in the US as reported by drugabuse.gov. Their family lived in Santa Monica, in California. She wrote the following post on her Instagram, following the sad incident;

"My beautiful boy is gone. 16 years old. Sheltering at home. A drug dealer connected with him on Snapchat and gave him fentinyl laced Xanax or Percocet (toxicology will tell) and he overdosed in his room. They do this because it hooks people even more and is good for business but It causes overdose and the kids don’t know what they are taking. My heart is completely shattered and I am not sure how to keep breathing. I post this now only so that not one more kid dies. We watched him so closely. Straight A student. Getting ready for college. Experimentation gone bad. He got the drugs delivered to the house. Please watch your kids and WATCH SNAPCHAT especially. That’s how they get them."

