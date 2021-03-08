Who Is Heavenly Kimes: Know All About This Multi-millionaire Dentist

Married to Medicine is an American reality show that revolves around the lives of seven women of the Atlanta medical community. Married to Medicine's Heavenly Kimes recently made a lot of headlines where she was criticized for hosting a party. A lot of people since then want to know more about Married To Medicine's Heavenly Kimes. Here's all you need to know.

Who Is Heavenly Kimes?

Heavenly Kimes is one of the leading dentists of Atlanta. She is an author, motivational speaker, and relationship expert. She has a specialization in cosmetic dentistry, veneers, implants, Invisalign, and many more. Dr. Heavenly is the founder and CEO of her own successful practice, Smiles by Dr. Heavenly, in Metro Atlanta. She is also a member of the American Academy of General Dentistry, the National Dentistry Association, and the Georgia Dental Society.

Heaven Kimes majorly made her fortune by running several dentistry businesses. She is one of the best dentists in Atlanta and her Instagram page called Smiles by Dr. Heavenly has gained an amazing response from everyone all around the globe. In 2012, she released her first book called Dr. Heavenly's Business Prescriptions which was a quick guide to success for those who want to change their lifestyle and become wealthy. The book received an amazing response from the audience and became one of the best-selling business books. In the book, the 50-year-old doctor explains how to have a mindset of a top doctor and become a multi-millionaire. Heavenly Kimes now owns nine dental practices and has even launched her own product line which is an at-home teeth whitening system.

Heavenly Kimes' net worth

According to a report by MEAWW, Heavenly Kimes is a millionaire and has an expansive mansion of her own. She owns a mansion that has a smart kitchen, marble-paved foyer, basketball and tennis courts as well as a Youtube studio. She even has a four-car garage in which she has parked three Mercedes among other things. Her mansion is spread around 14000 square feet.

Image Credits: @dr_heavenly Instagram

