Who Is Helmut Zemo? Everything You Need To Know About The MCU Supervillain

Who is Helmut Zemo? This is amongst the several questions that had been raised by the second of The Falcon And The Winter Soldier's episodes, namely The Star-Spangled Man. The final moments of the Star-Spangled man saw the much-advertised return of Baron Helmut Zemo's actor, Daniel Bruhl making his debut on the MCU Disney+ show. This article is essentially an enlistment of all the details concerning the Marvel supervillain and what can fans perhaps expect from him. Read on to know more.

So, who is Helmut Zemo?

As per Marvel Comics, Baron Helmut Zemo is a former Colonel who interacted with the Armed Forces of Sokovia and a commander of one of the most feared insurgent groups of the time, namely the EKO Scorpion. Post the Battle of Sokovia, Zemo became the terrorist mastermind who sought his revenge against the Avengers after losing his family, which gave birth to his obsession for destroying them. Knowing that he couldn't match up to the team of the world's mightiest heroes, Zemo planned to have them destroy themselves, by framing The Winter Soldier for killing T'Chaka, which led to Captain America's crusade of defending Barnes from the world.

That action had caused the comic book version of the Civil War, in which Iron Man led their manhunt for Barnes and Zemo allowed Stark to discover that Barnes was responsible for his parents' murder. Post what he considered to be a success, Zemo wanted to take his own life, but he ended up being captured by Black Panther. Helmut Zemo's first appearance in the MCU was during Captain America: Civil War.

As far as Helmut Zemo's powers are concerned, the character is said to be exceptionally skilled in hand-to-hand combat and use of arms. In addition to the same, he is known as an intellect who also possesses superhuman strength. As far as Zemo's trajectory in The Falcon And The Winter Soldier is concerned, nothing has been revealed yet. More details regarding the same will be shared with the readers as and when they are made available.

About The Falcon And The Winter Soldier:

The Falcon And The Winter Soldier made its streaming debut on March 19th. It stars the likes of Emily VanCamp, Georges St-Pierre, Daniel Brühl, Adepero Oduye, Miki Ishikawa, and Danny Ramirez, amongst others. The first three episodes of the same, titled New World Order, The Star-Spangled Man, and Power Broker, are now available for streaming on Disney+, Disney+ Hotstar, and Hulu, depending upon one's geographical location.