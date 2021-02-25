Who Is Jas Leverette's Wife? Here's All About The Dog Whisperer From Canine Intervention

Canine Intervention on Netlfix is making headlines lately and it is for all the right reasons. The show stars celebrity dog whisperer Jas Leverette in Canine Intervention as he goes around fixing dog behaviours. TV audiences had their first taste of seeing some real-life dog trainers in shows like Dog whisperer with Cesar Millan, but lately, it is the celebrity dog whisperer from Netflix’s Canine Intervention who is getting all the attention. The show was released on February 24.

Celebrity dog whisperer Jas Leverette has been in the business of training dogs for years now. NBA player Steph curry is just one of his celeb clients. Hence fans are excited to watch him in Canine Intervention. Over the years, many fans have also gotten curios to know more about the dog trainers personal life. Find out who is Jas Leverette’s wife?

Read | Who Is JoJo Siwa Dating? Internet Personality Comes Out Of The Closet In Insta Post

Who is Jas Leverette's wife?

According to a report in Distractify, the celebrity dog whisperer is a local of the San Francisco Bay Area. Although he is renowned for his dog training skills, he isn’t a household name yet, but the new Netflix show can become a catalyst to that. Levrette has been married to Nouhaila Leverette for some time now. The husband-wife duo both work in the dog training field.

The pair tied the knot in 2017 and their wedding video is available on Nouhaila’s YouTube channel. From her Instagram, it is still unclear what Jas Leverette’s wife does for a living but she appears to be supporting her husband’s business. The couple also owns as many as four dogs.

Read | JoJo Siwa Introduces Girlfriend Kylie On Their One-month Anniversary; See Pics

The report reveals that Nouhaila is originally from Morocco but currently lives in California with her husband and son and of course with their dogs. She recently took to her Instagram to post a picture of Jas and their dog with Ellen Degeneres. Jas on the other hand has been working with animals since long before he became a professional.

The report in Distractify rivals that he grew up caring for animals and riding horses. Hence gained an interest and knowledge in communicating with animals very early on. He prides himself on being able to train and help dogs as well as their owners with his business, Cali K9.

Read | Peter Dinklage Net Worth: Know How Much The Second-highest Paid GOT Actor Is Worth

More about Canine Intervention

The trailer of Canine Intervention showcases Jas dealing with various canine clients in the show. One dog owner could be heard saying that their dog is the most loving dog, however, sometimes he is the most violent animal too. The dog owners mention various issues they have with training their dogs which in turn causes a strain in the dog owner's personal lives as well.

Jas says in the trailer that the dog has to learn how to adapt to his human, meanwhile the person also has to learn how to adapt his dog too. Leverette states that it's never the dog's fault, and it's always the human error. Leverette states in the trailer that by changing the dog's life, we can change the human's life, Jas thus helps the dog owners by creating harmony between the dogs and their owners.

Read | JoJo Siwa's Net Worth Details As She Trends After Being Dissed In DaBaby's Song

Jas Leverette net worth

According to a report in Reality TitBit, Jas Levrette is worth $400,000. Most of his wealth comes from his celebrity clients as he trains their dogs. The report also mentions that an average dog trainer earns around $12 an hour. Before starting his own business venture, Jas studied at the Sierra Academy of Aeronautics which is based in Atwater.

Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures

Image Source: Still from Canine Intervention (Netflix)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.