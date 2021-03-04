Who Is Jery Hewitt On 'New Amsterdam'? Why Did The Show Mention Him In The End?

Any movie or TV show is incomplete without the crew flocking left and right to make sure the end result is fine. NBC's New Amsterdam is one of those that recognises the talent outside the frame and makes sure to honour them openly. The medical drama premiered its third season on March 2 to much anticipation. Before unfolding the latest storyline, the show offered a tribute to a man named Jery Hewitt. Who is Jery Hewitt on New Amsterdam? Was he a member of the show?

Who is Jery Hewitt on New Amsterdam?

During the final moments of the show, the screen turned pitch black and revealed the words, "In memory of Jery Hewitt and the lives we lost in 2020." This was the first time viewers had heard of him and they wondered if he was a part of the show in any way. Hewitt was the stunt coordinator for 14 episodes in New Amsterdam. He has dedicated many years to this industry and has offered his expertise in movies and shows like The Big Lebowski, No Country for Old Men, Law & Order, among many. He was also the man responsible for the epic action sequences in 14 of the Coen Brothers films.

According to Deadline, he died all of a sudden on November 21, 2020, at the age of 73. His family had put out an official statement commemorating the veteran. It read, "His laser-focused attention to detail ensured the safety of those he was working with and allowed the precision of the moment to be captured on film with clarity and the true beauty of the story he was helping to tell."

New Amsterdam season 3 episode 1, titled "The New Normal", attempted to define the havoc that was created inside the hospital facilities during the peak times of COVID. They showed how the doctors and other staff gave in their day-and-night to save patients suffering from the virus. While paying tribute to Jery Hewitt, the end credits also mentioned the lives that were lost during the pandemic.

