Who Is Jesse Palmer? Everything You Need To Know About The New Host Of 'The Bachelor'

As The Bachelor season 26 was recently announced, the audience has been awaiting the release of the show as well as to get more updates on who will be a part of the American dating and relationship reality television series, while the show will consist of a total of 31 contestants with Clayton Echard.

The Bachelor is a popular American dating TV show that began in Mach 2002 on ABC and was hosted by Chris Harrison for 25 seasons. This year, as The Bachelor season 26 is all set to begin, the makers have announced a new yet familiar name who will be hosting the show. It was revealed that The Bachelor season 5 fame Jesse Palmer will be hosting the show this year. Here's everything you need to know about the new host of The Bachelor.

Who is Jesse Palmer?

The 43-year-old Jesse Palmer was a part of season 5 of The Bachelor and this time he will be returning to the show as the host and will be guiding the 31 contestants on their journey. He will also serve as a monitor to current Bachelor Clayton Echard. Born in Toronto and raised in Nepean, Ontario, Palmer is a Canadian television personality, actor, and former professional football player in the NFL.

Who is Jesse Palmer married to?

Jesse Palmer got married to Emely Fardo Palmer in 2020 and kept it a secret until it was announced that will be hosting The Bachelor. For those who are unaware, Jesse Palmer's wife, Emely is a Brazilian fashion model and a photographer and has been a part of many fitness and fashion-related projects.

The Bachelor 2022 contestants

Cassidy, 26, an executive recruiter from Los Angeles, Calif. Claire, 28, a spray tanner from Virginia Beach, Va. Daria, 24, a law student from New Haven, Conn. Eliza, 25, a marketing manager from Berlin, Germany Elizabeth, 32, a real estate adviser from Highlands Ranch, Colo. Ency, 28, a sales manager from Burbank, Calif. Gabby, 30, an ICU nurse from Denver, Colo. Genevive, 26, a bartender from Los Angeles, Calif. Hailey, 26, a pediatric nurse from Orlando, Fla. Hunter, 28, a human resources specialist from Charlotte, N.C. Ivana, 31, a bar mitzvah dancer from Queens, N.Y. Jane, 22, a social media director from Los Angeles, Calif. Jill, 26, an architectural historian from Scituate, R.I. Kate, 32, a real estate agent from Lake Hollywood, Calif. Kira, 32, a physician from Philadelphia, Pa. Lindsay D., 27, a neonatal nurse from Jacksonville, Fla. Lyndsey W., 28 an industrial sale representative from Houston, Texas Mara, 32, an entrepreneur from Collingswood, N.J. Marlena, 30, a former Olympian from Gainesville, Fla. Melina, 27, a personal trainer from West Hollywood, Calif. Rachel, 25, a flight instructor from Clermont, Fla. Rianna, 26, a registered nurse from Dallas, Texas Salley, 26, a previously engaged spine surgery robot operator from Charlottesville, Va. Samantha, 26, an occupational therapist from San Diego, Calif. Sarah, 23, a wealth management adviser from New York City, N.Y. Serene, 26, an elementary school teacher from Oklahoma City, Ohio Shanae, 29, a recruiter from Sycamore, Ohio Sierra, 26, a yoga instructor from Dallas, Texas Susie, 28, a wedding videographer from Virginia Beach, Va. Teddi, 24, a surgical unit nurse from Highland, Calif. Tessa, 26, a human resources specialist from Brooklyn, N.Y.

Image: Instagram/@jessepalmer