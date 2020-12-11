Who Is Joe In 'Blue Bloods'? See Details About Newest Member In Reagan Family

Blue Bloods has been enthralling its viewers since its first season in 2010. The American police procedural drama series airs on CBS. The plot of Blue Bloods revolves around the fictional Reagan family. It is an Irish Catholic family in New York City with a history of work in law enforcement. Blue Bloods cast features several talented actors like Tom Selleck, Donnie Wahlberg, Bridget Moynahan, Will Estes and Len Cariou in key roles. The popular drama series is currently in its 11th season. Blue Bloods Season 11 premiered recently on December 4 for viewers all over the world.

As the series dropped for the viewers, a lot of people have been thinking about the character of Joe. Several people have been curious to know about the new Joe on Blue Bloods and have been wondering who is Joe on Blue Bloods. For all the people who are curious to know about the character, here is everything you need to know.

Who is Joe on Blue Bloods?

The new Joe on Blue Bloods is Joe Hill the new character was introduced in the season finale of the Blue Bloods season 10. According to a report by Looper, the Reagan clan’s youngest member Sean Reagan played by Andrew Terraciano found out that he has a first cousin that he has never met. The patriarch Frank then discovers that the newfound family connection is related to his son Joe Reagan. Joe Reagan was murdered by some crooked cop in the line of duty in events that take place before the series begins. He was murdered while he was involved in an FBI investigation of a group of corrupt NYPD cops known as the Blue Templar.

This new Joe on Blue Bloods is Joe Reagan’s son who he fathered with a woman he had a casual relationship with. The woman never told anyone in the family that she had a child with Joe Reagan who is also named Joe. The mysterious new member Joe Hill is also an NYPD detective who is also the youngest in the firearms unit. Joe Hill in Blue Bloods is played by Will Hochman. The series finale ended with Sean inviting him over to family dinner where he is greeted with a slightly guarded welcome.

The last family dinner of the season was a special one for sure. 💙 #BlueBloods pic.twitter.com/gVJOYlfqDw — Blue Bloods (@BlueBloods_CBS) May 11, 2020

Blue Bloods team pay respect to late Leonard Goldberg

The team of Blue Bloods paid their respects to Leonard Goldberg at the ending of Blue Bloods season 11’s first episode. He served as the executive producer of Blue Bloods. One of the Blue Bloods cast members Donnie Wahlberg took to his Twitter and shared a heartfelt message for the late producer. The Blue Bloods season 11 premiere date also marked one year of his demise. Here is a look at Donnie Wahlberg’s Twitter.

One of the things that I am most proud of in my life, is having earned the trust and respect of one of the people whom I trusted and respected most in my life.



Thank you for believing in me LG!



Miss you and love you my friend.#RIPLeonardGoldberg#BlueBloods 🙏🏼❤️💙😢 pic.twitter.com/gCjwufdgtj — Donnie Wahlberg (@DonnieWahlberg) December 5, 2020

Image Credits: Blue Bloods Instagram

