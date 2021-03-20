Who Is John Walker? Know About The Actor Playing Successor To Captain America

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier has premiered its first episode on Disney+ Hotstar. With Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan returning in the titular roles of Sam Wilson and James Buchanan “Bucky” Barnes, respectively, the series has already introduced several new characters. It includes a glimpse at Wyatt Russell as John Walker. Know who is John Walker and details about the John Walker actor.

Who is John Walker in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier?

As the first episode of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier ends, Wyatt Russell as John Walker makes his Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) debut. He is introduced as the new Captain America, holding the iconic shield. Walker is a high-ranking member of the U.S. military and he is the government’s choice to be Cap’s successor. The character is popularly known as the U.S. Agent in the comics. As the series will move ahead, Wyatt Russell as John Walker will try to accompany Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes in their fight, believing that he is a better symbol of American values than Steve Rogers was.

John Walker actor Wyatt Russell

John Walker is well-known for his role as Corporal Lewis Ford in the 2018 horror film, Overlord by Julius Avery. His performance as Dud in the AMC comedy-drama series Lodge 49 has also been appreciated. He has worked in movies like Cowboys & Alien, This Is 40, Love and Honor, 22 Jump Street, At the Devil’s Door, Shimmer Lake, Blaze, and others. The actor was seen in shows like Laws & Order: LA, Arrested Development, The Walking Dead: The Oath, Black Mirror, and The Good Lord Bird.

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier cast has Emily VanCamp returning as Sharon Carter, along with Daniel Bruhl as Captain America: Civil War villain Baron Helmut Zemo in a more comic accurate avatar. Erin Kellyman will make her MCU debut as Karli Morgenthau, the leader of the anti-patriotism group, the Flag-Smashers. Georges St-Pierra, Amy Aquino, Adepero Oduye, Desmond Chain, Miki Ishikawa, Noah Mills, and Carl Lumbly are also part of the show.

The plot focuses on Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes as they team up in a worldwide adventure that puts their abilities to the test as they battle the anarchist group, the Flag-Smashers. All episodes are directed by Kari Skogland. It is speculated to have around six episodes with each one being around 40-50 minutes long.