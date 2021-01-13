Who Is Lexi Martone From 'Unpolished' Dating? Is She Still With Joe Fraumeni?

Lexi Martone is a nail artist who is also featured on a television reality show, Unpolished. The new season of the show recently started airing on television and has gained a lot of popularity among the fans. A number of fans have been wondering about Lexi Martone’s boyfriend and “is Lexi Martone still with Joe”. Here is information about the same, read on.

Is Lexi Martone still with Joe?

According to a report in Information Cradle, Lexi Martone's boyfriend is Joe Fraumeni. Reportedly, he is from Long Island. The media portal suggests that the two have been dating for quite some time but managed to keep their relationship under wraps.

What is 'Unpolished'?

The show Unpolished is set in Lexi Marton’s salon where the sisters, Lexi and Bria provide nail and hair services. The series is set in Long Island and featured the two sisters. While Lexi is a nail artist, her sister Bria is a hair and makeup artist.

Lexi and Bria deal with a wide range of clientele while they manage their relationships and life. The show also portrays how their larger than life Italian family frequently stops by to meet them but often stirs up trouble. Unpolished has a great deal of family drama and how the sisters navigate their lives along with their business.

Their mother is the manager at the salon and their grandmother, often referred to as the foxy grandma, works as a stylist there. Lexi offers a great variety of nail arts ranging from gel manicures to 3D nails. Over time, her innovative nail art started attracting a growing number of customers, tourists and celebrities to the salon.

Lexi Martone's age

Lexi Martone is 28 years old

Lexi Martone's net worth

According to a report in Information cradle, Lexi Martone’s net worth is between Rs 7 crores to Rs 35 crores. According to a report in Distractify, Lexi charges Over $ 115 for a gel manicure. The price increases depending on the service a customer is taking.

(Disclaimer: The above information about Lexi Martone's net worth is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.)

