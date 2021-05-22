Who Is Marifer In 'Who Killed Sara'? Find Out Details About The Character Here

Who Killed Sara? released the second season on Wednesday, May 19, 2021, and the answer to the titular questions seems all the more twisted, with the second season’s end. Although, the latest season brought a long list of revelations along with it, which included more details about Marifer, played by Litzy, who earlier disguised as Diana.

Who is Marifer in Who Killed Sara?

The show first introduced Marifer as Diana the Huntress, in season one’s third episode, who texts Alex and gives him a hint about his sister’s killer. Further on, in episode eight of the debut season, Marifer is seen giving a video to Alex, which she says Sara left behind. In the finale episode, Alex, Rodolfo, Carol and Marifer watch the video left by Sara and it was also revealed that Diana Casadora, was in reality Marifer.

Further on in the second season, it was seen that Marifer was the one who killed Sara after the two friends were seen having a heated argument at the lake on the day Sara died, while the latter expressed, she wished her family died. The reason behind the Marifer killing Sara was what she confessed just before being crushed under a piece of the burning casino. Marifer explained how the teenage hormones got to her and she couldn’t take what an unstable Sara said about her family, deciding to snip the rope of her parachute.

It is also revealed through the show, that Marifer and Sara who were best friends were also step-sisters and shared their father Abel. When Marifer found this out, she was full of guilt and visited her other sister Clara. While they were talking, Mariana dropped in and the two started arguing about what they would do to save their families. As the conversation got heated, Marifer decided to pull out her gun with the intention to kill Mariana but ended up dropping the gun and accidentally killing Clara and her unborn child. The second season’s end has also brought another twist, which suggests Nicandro and Dr Alansi had something to do with Sara’s death, who might have been a part of a medical trial; suggesting that a third season might be in the making.

Image: Who Killed Sara Instagram

