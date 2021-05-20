Who Is Miss Minutes In Loki's Latest Teaser? Details About The Animated Marvel Character

Marvel fans across the globe are waiting with bated breaths for the release of the new Disney+ series Loki, which stars Tom Hiddleston in the lead. A new teaser was released recently, on May 19, 2021, which gave fans a glimpse of Miss Minutes, a talking animated clock. Miss Minutes serves as the mascot for the Time Variance Authority, whose job is to ensure that nobody messes up the timeline.

Loki's latest teaser features Miss Minutes

According to a report by Comics Beat, the new Disney+ series Loki's latest trailer featured a new animated character that has gotten all the Marvel fans talking about it. Miss Minutes appears in the one-minute-long teaser and is the mascot for the TVA, ensuring that the timeline isn't damaged by anyone. The animated character starts by saying, "Welcome to the Time Variance Authority. I'm Miss Minutes, and it's my job to catch you up before you stand trial for your crimes." Though it hasn't been officially confirmed, Miss Minutes has been voiced by Tara Strong, one of the most known voice artists.

More about Loki's release

Set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it shares continuity with the films of the franchise and takes place after the events of the film Avengers: Endgame, in which an alternate version of Loki created a new timeline. Loki is produced by Marvel Studios, with Waldron serving as head writer and Kate Herron directing for the first season. The plot will showcase Loki arriving at a mysterious organization existing outside of time and space where he gets trapped while traveling through time.

Hollywood star Tom Hiddleston will reprise his role as the lead character and also act as an executive producer in the Disney+ series. Other cast members include Owen Wilson as Mobius M. Mobius, Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Ravonna Lexus Renslayer, and Wunmi Mosaku as Hunter B-15 in pivotal roles along with some other actors including Sophia Di Martino, Sasha lane, Erika Coleman, Eugene Cordero, and Richard E Grant, whose roles haven't been revealed yet by the makers. Loki is scheduled to premiere on June 9, 2021, and will consist of six episodes and will be part of Phase Four of the MCU.

Image - Still from the trailer

