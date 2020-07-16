Maite Perroni Boyfriend: Who Is Maite Perroni Dating? Know About The Actor's Love Life

Maite Perroni is a well known Mexican actor, singer, songwriter. The 37-year-old Mexican actor is starring in Netflix’s new Mexican thriller drama series Oscuro Deseo also known as Dark Desire. Dark Desire released on Netflix on July 15, 2020. The series also stars popular Mexican actor Alejandro Speitzer, Eric Hayser, Jorge Poza and Regina Pavón. Since, the release of Dark Desire on Netflix, fans on twitter have been drooling over Maite Perroni’s performance and beauty in the series. Read on to find out, “Who is Maite Perroni dating?”

Maite Perroni Boyfriend: Who is Maite Perroni dating?

The Dark Desire actor Maite Perroni is currently dating Koko Stambuk. Maite Perroni’s boyfriend is a Chilean songwriter and producer. The couple started dating in 2013 and have been together for nearly seven years now. However, the couple didn’t make their romance public until the end of 2014. According to the reports of a media portal, Maite Perroni made her relationship public during an event when she arrived at the red carpet with her Chilean boyfriend. The couple occasionally share pictures with one another on their Instagram handles.

Maite Perroni Boyfriend: Who is Koko Stambuk?

Koko Stambuk is a 43-year-old Chilean singer-songwriter and producer. The singer has also worked with iconic artists like Kudai, Luis Fonsi, Reik, Denise Rosenthal. Maite Perroni and her beau aren’t just involved personally but professionally as well.

Maite Perroni Boyfriend: How did Maite Perroni and Koko Stambuk get together?

Koko Stambuk and Maite Perroni worked together for her solo debut album called Eclipse de Luna in 2013. In an interview Maite Perroni had given to a media portal a couple of years ago, the actor revealed, that together she and Stambuk gave life to Eclipse de Luna. Perroni went on to reveal the details of their professional engagement claiming that, Koko Stambuk produced the album while she wrote the lyrics and sang.

While working on Maite Perroni’s 2013 album Eclipse de Luna, the pair became friends and gradually started their relationship. According to the reports of a media portal, Koko Stambuk is very involved in Maria Perroni’s music career. He produced her 2013 album and directed her music video Vas a Querer Volver. Perroni and Stambuk even sang Ojos Divinos together.

Koko Stambuk Instagram pictures

The 43-year-old Music producer, Koko Stambuk has over 67 thousand followers on his Instagram handle. The singer and producer often post pictures related to music and his production work. Koko Stambuk’s passion for music is evident in his Instagram handle.

