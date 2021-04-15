Who Is Orca? The Masked Singer Contestant Moves Judges To Tears, Promptly Gets Eliminated

In The Masked Singer's latest episode, the celebrity masked as an Orca manages to impress the judge with his soulful and emotional performance but gets sent home regardless. Orca narrated the story of how the thought of his father helped him get over his nervousness in his very first appearance on The Masked Singer.

The singer, dressed in an elaborate Orca costume, explained how he was under a lot of pressure as the very first wild card entry on season 5 of the musical reality TV show. He had to channel his father who is his hero which helped him "wash away the nerves". He narrated the story of when he broke the news of becoming "a dad" to his father and how it made his father overjoyed. "Even though his health was deteriorating, he became laser-focused on the babies’ baptism. And he hung on just long enough to see the ceremony. Days later he passed", the Orca explained.

The Orca told the judges that he was happy to know his father would live on for generations. Shortly, he performed Poison's Every Rose Has Its Thorns. The performance and the entire story moved judge Nicole Scherzinger, from The Pussycat Dolls to tears. The Orca's story also prompted judge Robin Thicke to tell the audience about his own father's story. Thicke explained how his father passed away a few years ago and that he too was the Blurred Lines singer's hero and idol. Robin Thicke was able to connect with The Orca's performance and story which he described as "really really heartfelt and beautiful". This made fellow judge Jenna McCarthy and the Orca emotional.

Apparently, the emotional performance was not enough to impress fans who voted him out of the competition over The Russian Dolls, Seashell, Robopine, and the Yeti, a new wild card entry. Before leaving the competition, the judges had to give their guesses of which Hollywood celebrity may be hidden behind the Orca's mask.

Judge Jenna Mc Carthy guessed either Dave Grohl or Kelly Slater. Scherzinger thought it was definitely Dave Grohl while Robin Thicke was sure it would be Billie Joel Armstrong. Judge Ken Jeong guessed the Orca maybe Jon Bon Jovi or Billie Joel Armstrong. So, who is Orca?

Who is Orca?

In season 5 episode 6 of The Masked Singer, Orca gets eliminated and the audience finally gets to see the face hidden behind the Orca's mask. All the judges' guesses turn out to be wrong as the celebrity behind the mask turns out to be Mark McGrath, the lead singer of Sugar Ray. McGrath was surprised to know that the judges compared his voice to know the rock legends.

(Promo Image Source: Still from The Masked Singer)