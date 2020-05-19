Who Is Peter Nelson And Is He Sophia Franklyn's Boyfriend? Everything You Need To Know

Peter Nelson is the Executive Vice President of HBO sports; however, he has been in the news due to his alleged relationship with Sofia Franklyn. Sofia is one of the main hosts from the Call Her Daddy podcast. The podcast is one of the most popular channels on iTunes and has a huge bunch of fans listening to it. Here is everything you need to know about Sofia Franklyn’s alleged boyfriend, Peter Nelson.

Who is Peter Nelson and is he Sophia Franklyn's boyfriend?

Involvement in Call Her Daddy

Peter Nelson has secretly been advising the pair of Call Her Daddy to renew their contracts, according to a news portal. He has also advised them several times when it comes to their content on the show. Despite a fall out between Sophia Franklyn and her co-host, Peter has been working on a contract for both of them. Peter even managed to get a deal with Wondery for them and would eventually go on to name their podcast as The Fathers.

Personal Life

Peter Nelson and Sophia Franklyn have been dating each other for over a year, according to a news portal. However, in all those months Peter had been posing as her manager. According to a news portal, Sophia apparently mentioned him in her explicit podcast referring to him as "suit man".

His career

Peter Nelson joined the network of HBO in 2011 and became the executive vice president in 2015. He currently runs the sports division of HBO. According to a news portal, many employees found his promotion 'meteoric' as it came as a bit of surprise to everyone. However, the HBO president mentioned in an interview that he was very pleased with Peter Nelson as a working professional. He also stated that Peter had brought forth some groundbreaking ideas which helped them tremendously in the past few years. Hence over the past few years, Peter Nelson has been at the forefront of some of the biggest sporting events. He has also overseen a few projects during his time, including some of the best matches in sports.

Education

Peter Nelson was born in Newton and graduated from Harvard. He studied ancient Greek and graduated as magna cum laude from the bachelor of arts program. While he was still in university, he wrote for the Harvard Lampoon and thus after graduating he pursued a career in journalism. He was also directly involved in several humanitarian works for two years. According to his forty under 40 profile, Peter Nelson is a supporter of the American Ballet Theatre.

