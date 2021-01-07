Who Is Rege Jean Page's Partner? Find Out If The Duke From 'Bridgerton' Is Married

Bridgerton star Rege Jean Page's portrayal as Duke of Hastings, Simon Basset has brought him international fame and recognition. Ever since the show was released on Netflix, hundreds and thousands of fans have taken to Twitter to swoon over their new crush on Duke of Hastings. However, not much is known about the actor's personal life. Read on to find out, “Is Rege Jean Page married?”

Read | The Bridgerton Library scene has captured its audiences; Here's what netizens are saying

Who plays the Duke in Bridgerton?

Rege Jean Page is a Zimbabwean-born British actor, who has appeared in shows and films like For The People, Roots, Mortal Engines & Sylvie’s Love. However, playing Duke of Hastings in Bridgerton has been his breakthrough role. A report in the express. co. reveals that 31-year-old Page was born to a Zimbabwean nurse and an English priest in the relatively young African nation at the end of Apartheid. He has reportedly described being mixed race as a "walking political statement”.

Read | Bridgerton library scene set to Taylor Swift's Wildest Dreams cover leaves Twitter in awe

Rege Jean Page's partner

Is Rege Jean Page married?

It doesn’t appear as though this English actor is married but he is fairly private about his personal life. He has not shared any pictures on his social media that might suggest that he is dating someone at the moment. He often shares pictures from behind-the-scenes of the sets.

Are Rege Jean Page and Phoebe Dynevor dating?

Although Daphne and Simon may currently be together on the show, it’s not clear if the same is true for Page and Dynevor. A report in the express.co reveals that Dyvenor was linked to recruitment executive Simon Merrill in 2017. In a 2017 interview with Express, Phoebe said, that she was dating Merrill who is half Thai.

The couple split shortly after the interview was given. The 25-year-old actor then began dating actor Sean Teale after splitting from Merrill. The two were very open about their relationship but by parted ways soon after. Currently, it is not clear if Dynevor is in another relationship. Neither of Page nor Dynevor has revealed anything about being together.

Read | Bridgerton star Rege-Jean Page tells fans not to expect happy ending for show's lead pair

Bridgerton 2 spoilers

In an interview with TV Guide, Rege-Jean Page warned the fans of Bridgerton that they should not yet expect a happy ending for Simon and Daphne. It took Simon and Daphne to confess to their feelings to each other but this does not mean they won't face hardships ahead. He has also hinted that the couple might break up. The actor also said that he does not believe in paradise. But the romance genre makes you believe in one. The part of the package is one expects a happy ending.

Read | 'Bridgerton' Children names are in alphabetical order, Read to know why

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.