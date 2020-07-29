Who Is Rejzohn Wright? Know About The 'Last Chance U' Cornerback's Life And Career

Last Chance U is a documentary web series that is bankrolled and premiered by Netflix. The sports drama series has garnered many fans over the years. The show has returned for its fifth and final season on the OTT platform. It has introduced the audiences to the players at Laney College in Oakland, California.

Last Chance U has shed light on the West Coast teams for the first time, said to be choosing the best for the final season. In 2018, 'The Laney Eagles' were both the state and national champs, and are returning to defend that title. Rejzohn Wright has caught much attention and is one of the most assured players in the team. Read to know more about him.

Rejzohn Wright's bio and career

Rejzohn Wright was born to Jamal “Mal” Wright and Sadio Simon in 1998. The 22-year-old is originally from East Palo Alto, California. He has five siblings, including Nahshon Wright, his star football-playing brother.

Rejzohn Wright has faced tough times in his life. Growing up, he lived away from his father for a few years and when they did reunite, a tragedy struck. Rejzohn’s father Jamal was shot and he passed away in 2017. Jamal was shot twice while playing peacemaker in a club fight.

Nahshon Wright had to come forward to be the authority figure in their lives. When Nahshon moved away, Rejzohn was left to fend for himself. He was residing in Stockton, California while he attended Laney. He used to get up at 5.30 am every morning to drive to college.

Rejzohn Wright on Instagram

Rejzohn Wright joined Instagram on back in 2017. Till now, he has more than 6k followers and has just seven posts. Take a look at some of his Instagram posts from his official handle.

Rejzohn Wright's career in Last Chance U

When Rejzohn Wright was introduced in Last Chance U the audiences were alerted of his talent. Coach John Beam described the 6’3″ cornerback as having a “phenomenal competitive nature about him”. Defensive coordinator Josh Ramos said in episode 1: “His brother went to Oregon State after one year with us and he is better than his brother”. There are also shown concerns about his arrogant nature, fearing that it may get in the way of his playing ability.

Rejzohn Wright was ranked #1 in the state and #3 in the country, at the time of filming. He was offered places with the Colorado Buffaloes, the Oregon State Beavers, UCLA Burns, and the UCF Knights. In December 2019, the player accepted a place at Oregon State and is currently their cornerback. Both the Wright siblings are playing there.

