Who Is Robopine On 'The Masked Singer'? Here All The Theories About The Celebrity

Musical reality TV competition The Masked Singer has the internet buzzing with guesses to find out who is the Hollywood celebrity behind the elaborate and ridiculous masks that appear on Season 5 of the show. With the Russian Dolls, Seashell, Yeti, the new wild card entry and Robopine remaining in the contest, fans are getting more curious about the faces behind the masks. Here are all the theories about Robopine's real identity.

Who is Robopine on The Masked Singer?

Robopine is half a porcupine and half a robot on Season 5 of The Masked Singer. The character has three more clue packages remaining to reveal his identity. So far, Robopine has told the judges and the audience that he has had a rough childhood and has had "nothing but a dream". He has also told the judges that he has made "411 day and night" to enter Hollywood and make connections when an "angel" changed his life. In his first clue package, he has also mentioned that he is 60 years old. For visual clues, he provided a soda can, two DNA helixes and a George Washington statue.

The second clue package included his age, once again, and a life story of how he would look up to "the workers on the streets" that kept his streets clean. The celebrity also revealed that he inspired to be like them from an early age and received his work ethic from them. A yellow thunderbolt and a stuffed cat toy served as visual clues in the package.

In the third clue package, the audience witnessed purple 6 number, a gold eagle, a dollar in a gold goblet, a referee who flagged him from travelling and two letters of "M" coloured in gold, of which one was inverted to appear as "MW". Robopine disclosed on the show that he has been on "an action-packed and fast-paced ride" throughout his life and that he has been on a mission to find "a golden relic" throughout his career.

The judges on the show Ken Jeong, Jenna McCarthy, Robin Thicke and Nicole Scherzinger have so far guessed that the character is Lionel Richie, Jamie Foxx or Jason Derulo. Fans of the show have also made their guesses regarding The Masked Celebrity.

Many believe that Robopine could be game show host Steve Harvey. Since Harvey matches the height of Robopine on The Masked Singer, is 64 years old and has many grandchildren. Robopine had sung Luther Vandross’ Never Too Much for the show recently. The comedian has sung Vandross' songs multiple times for his comedy sets. Many other visual clues too, point positively in the direction of Steve Harvey being Robopine on The Masked Singer.

MC Hammer too, is believed to be a good fit for Robopine on The Masked Singer. Hammer has five kids and many grandchildren. The singer turned 60 years old in March. MC Hammer has had a tough childhood growing up in East Oakland, California. Robopine's visual clue of a soda can, may hint towards the rapper's time as a spokesperson for Pepsi in the early 90s.