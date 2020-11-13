Who Is Shauki In 'Paatal Lok'? Here's Everything You Need To Know About The Actor

Paatal Lok is a web series that released during the COVID-19 pandemic on Amazon Prime Video. The Paatal Lok cast featured actors like Jaideep Ahlawat, Saurabh Chauhan, Neeraj Kabi, Abhishek Banerjee, Swastika Mukherjee and Ishwak Singh. It also featured an underrated actor called Sukhwinder Chahal. Take a look at who this actor is and what role did he play in the crime thriller web series.

Who is Shauki in Paatal Lok?

The Paatal Lok cast was filled with some of the most underrated actors in the film industry. It featured a character called Shauki mama. Shauki's real name is Sukhwinder Chahal who has played a supporting role in various other films. In the web series, Shauki Mama was the uncle of one of the criminals in the show. He played a Punjabi character in the show and featured in two episodes, namely 'Lost and Found' and 'Sleepless in Seelampur'.

Sukhwinder Chahal's role in Paatal Lok was overshadowed by the other characters. One of his most popular works includes the role of a corrupt minister in Special 26 starring actors like Akshay Kumar, Manoj Bajpayee and Anupam Kher. He made his debut in Bollywood in 2007 with the film Nanhe Jaisalmer.

Sukhwinder Chahal's movies include films like Uri: The Surgical Strike which feature Vicky Kaushal in the lead role, Commando and Dolly Ki Doli that starred Sonam Kapoor. He always played several roles in films like Batti Gul Meter Chalu, BHK Bhalla@Halla.Kom, Yaara Silly Silly, Jaatiwaad and Fukrey.

More about Paatal Lok

Paatal Lok premiered on Amazon Prime Video in May 2020. It is adapted from Tarun Tejpal's 2010 novel The Story of My Assassins. The plot revolves around a police officer who bags a case of investigating 4 people who are accused of being involved in a conspiracy of the murder of a well-known journalist. The story is a twisted tale of a murder case in which the murderers were caught before even attempting the murder. The show received critical acclamation and the cast of Paatal Lok was appreciated for their performance in the tightly knit thriller. Take a look at the trailer of Paatal Lok here:

