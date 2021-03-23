Who Is Shlokka Pandit? Here's All You Need To Know About 'Hello Charlie' Debutante

Shlokka Pandit and Aadar Jain starrer Hello Charlie trailer was recently released on March 22, 2021. The movie is all set to hit the Amazon Prime Video platform for its world premiere on April 9, 2021. Hello Charlie which is produced by Excel entertainment also features Jackie Shroff, Elnaaz Norouzi, Darshan Jariwalla, Girish Kulkarni, Bharat Ganeshpure, Siddhanth Kapoor and Rajpal Yadav in the supporting roles. The comedy film explores the relationship between a man and a Gorilla. Read on for more information about Hello Charlie's Shlokka Pandit who is making her Bollywood debut with the comedy film.

About Hello Charlie's Shlokka Pandit

Shlokka belongs to the late Pandit Jasraj's family. According to her social media account, the late Indian classical singing maestro is Shlokka's mother's paternal uncle. Padma Vibhushan awardee Pandit Jasraj was a well known Indian vocalist belonging to the Mewati gharana.

A peek into Shlokka Pandit's Instagram account

Shlokka Pandit's latest Instagram posts have been giving a sneak peek of her film Hello Charlie. She has shared some stills from their film promotions. Take a look.

A look at Shlokka Pandit's movies

As mentioned in IMDb, before making her Bollywood debut, Shlokka Pandit has also acted in an Iranian short film called The Persian. The film was directed by Jeffrey Goldberg, who also wrote the screenplay of the movie. The film starred Gregoire Berri, Ambroise Berrichon, Natasha D'Souza and others. The Persian was about a Persian man who returns to his home in Mumbai, India after serving three years in a French prison, only to find that life in India has changed from before he went to prison.

Meanwhile, her debut Bollywood movie Hello Charlie is directed by filmmaker and actor Pankaj Saraswat, who is known for playing Police chief Raghu Salian in the two seasons of the web series Criminal Justice starring Pankaj Tripathi. Besides directing, he is also credited for the screenplay of the film alongside Abhishek Khairkar (dialogue). Hello Charlie is Aadar Jain's second film after his debut in the 2017 dud Qaidi Band. Take a look at its trailer below.

Promo Image credits: Shlokka Pandit Instagram