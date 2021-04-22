Who Is The Crab On The Masked Singer? Know Everything About The Eliminated Contestant

The latest episode of the popular American television series The Masked Singer, which was aired on April 21, witnessed the elimination of the Crab and the Seashell. While learning that Tamera Mowry was behind the Seashell, many are confused about the identity of the Crab. And if, after watching the latest episode you are wondering who is the Crab on The Masked Singer, here’s everything you need to know. (Spoiler alert: Do not read ahead if you have not watched Season 5 Episode 7 of “The Masked Singer,” which aired April 21 on Fox.)

Who is the Crab on The Masked Singer?

Bobby Brown

The Crab was one of the WildCard entries on season five of The Masked Singer. He made his debut at the end of episode 4 on March 31 with a moving version of Bill Withers classic Ain’t No Sunshine. The Crab had returned the following week and changed it with a cover of the Rick James hit Give It to Me Baby, which helped him to get a spot in the Super 8, competing in a special two-hour edition of the show on April 21.

More about The Masked Singer's Crab

Interestingly, the predictions of panellists Ken Jeong and Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg turned out to be right. Meanwhile, other panellists Robin Thicke went with Ray Parker Jr., Nicole Scherzinger thought it was Keith Sweat. Guest panellist Rita Wilson guessed that it could be Martin Lawrence. This season’s costumes include Raccoon, Seashell, Black Swan, Snail, Grandpa Monster, Phoenix, Chameleon, Russian Doll(s), Porcupine, The Piglet and the wildcards Orca, Crab and Bulldog.

For his final performance, Brown sang In the Air Tonight, by Phil Collins. In the show, The Crab was described as a "big dude" by the panel. The Crab had referred to himself as "King Crab" in one of his clue packages, which was a giveaway for many fans that this is Bobby Brown underneath the mask as Brown's nickname is "The King of the Stage". On the other hand, the viewers saw the impact after Brown’s previous performance, when he had to rush off stage because the costume was "too hot".