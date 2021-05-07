Who Is The 'Jeopardy!' Host This Week? Know Details About This Week's Guest Host

Popular quiz-game show Jeopardy! has seen a lot of changes since the death of its long-time host Alex Trebek. A total of seven hosts have been changed since Alex’s death on November 8, 2020. For the people wondering about who is the Jeopardy! host this week? here are all the details.

Who is the Jeopardy! host this week?

Bill Whitaker will be the next host of Jeopardy! this week. According to a report by Deseret News, Bill will host the show from May 3 to May 14, 2021. Bill Whitaker is the seventh guest host of the show after Ken Jennings, Mike Richards, Katie Couric, Dr. Oz, Aaron Rodgers, and Anderson Cooper.

In an interview with Washington Post, Bill Whitaker talked about being a part of the show. He said that he has been blown away by the coverage he is getting. He added that his thoughts of leading a normal life after being a guest host at Jeopardy! were very silly. More to the point, he said that the hosts of Jeopardy! are tweeted about and have articles in famous publications, but he had no idea that being a guest host of the show was going to be this wild and crazy. Furthermore, he said that he was initially nervous about filling the shoes of the legendary host Alex Trebek. He added that although his wife acted as a ‘biggest booster’ still he was nervous and unable to enjoy the moment.

Bill Whitaker is a broadcast journalist and a correspondent at the CBS News program called 60 Minutes. Bill started his career as a correspondent for CBS in the year 1992 and got his own news show in the year 2014. In 2015, Bill also received an honorary doctorate from Knox College in Illinois. Bill also received the honorary Doctorate of Humane Letter from Hobart and William Smith colleges in 1997.

Jeopardy! is a classic quiz-game show that airs on NBC. The show is created by Merv Griffin and produced by Robert Rubin, Harry Friedman, and Mike Richards. In the show, contestants are asked general knowledge questions like a quiz competition. The show is also available to stream on Netflix.

