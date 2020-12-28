Who Is The Narrator In The Movie 'Death To 2020'? Read Details

This year has been a rather catastrophic year for people all over the world, with a number of incidents having taken place this year which will be remembered by generations to come. In an attempt to capture the events that occurred this year in a more satirical form, Netflix has brought forth Death To 2020, which stars a number of familiar faces in the film. While the film has a number of characters portrayed by various actors, it has also been narrated in a manner that best describes the mood of the film.

Who is the narrator in Death To 2020?

Even as the entire world is eagerly waiting to bid farewell to this year and welcome the new one, Death To 2020 has made an attempt to capture the year in a humorous form. The narration in Death To 2020 has been done by Laurence Fishburne, a face that will be familiar to many. His deep and elegant voice has been unsurprisingly attractive to the makers of this film, who had hired the actor to narrate it. With a comic twist in the style of a documentary, this film is being called out as a ‘mockumentary’.

ALSO READ: Death To 2020 Trailer Released, Charlie Brooker's Netflix Documentary Is A Laugh Riot

Various kinds of issues and events that have taken place this year have been covered in this film. That includes the coronavirus pandemic, US elections, the Black Lives Matter movement, Tik Tok and many more such topics which have been brought into the limelight.

Charlie Brooker, who is the creator of Death To 2020, has opened up about Laurence Fishburne to Express.co.uk. He has said that to hear the “authoritative voice” of the actor in this film is “thrilling”. The voice of Fishburne thus fit right at the requirement of this film.

ALSO READ: Samuel L. Jackson, Lisa Kudrow & Others Join Charlie Brooker's 'Death To 2020' For Netflix

Laurence Fishburne is most popularly known for his role in the Matrix franchise, playing the iconic role of Morpheus in the trilogy. He has also played major roles in other famous movies such as Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice, Ant-Man and the Wasp, Mission Impossible III, John Wick film series and more. Death To 2020 has streamed on Netflix on December 27.

ALSO READ: Will There Be A Season 2 Of 'Bridgerton' On Netflix? Read All Details Here

ALSO READ: Trailer Releases This Week: From 'Red' To 'Kaagaz', Trailers That Made A Splash This Week

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.