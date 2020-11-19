Who Is The Narrator Of 'The Liberator' Set Against Backdrop Of World War II?

The Liberator on Netflix tells the real-life story of the United States Army officer Felix Sparks, who commanded the 3rd Battalion, 157th Infantry Regiment. It was one of the primary Allied forces to enter the Dachau concentration camp and liberate its prisoners. The animated war drama mini series called The Liberator is based on the real-life story mentioned in Alex Kershaw's book titled The Liberator: One World War II Soldier’s 500-Day Odyssey. The series is set up against the backdrop of World War II. As per a report by Radio Times, the miniseries is made using a new patent-pending technology combining state-of-the-art CGI with live-action performance. The Liberator premiered on the OTT platform Netflix on November 11, 2020. Read on to know more about the narrator of The Liberator, Mike Rowe.

Who narrates 'The Liberator'?

The Liberator is narrated by TV host and former opera singer, Mike Rowe. Mike Rowe has created a career in the Discovery Channel series Dirty Jobs as well as Somebody's Gotta Do It series (aired on Trinity Broadcasting Network). Currently, Mike Rowe could be seen as the host of a Facebook Watch series called Returning the Favor. He also hosts a podcast named The Way I Heard It with Mike Rowe. Rowe is known for his other works where he has narrated for many other programs like Deadliest Catch, How the Universe Works, and Shark Week on the Discovery Channel, The Science Channel, and National Geographic Channel. Check out the trailer of the Mike Rowe's latest mini series available on Netflix titled The Liberator.

'The Liberator' on Netflix review

87 per cent of Google users voted that they liked this TV show. IMDb gave it a rating of 7.5/10 while it also has a 60 pr cent rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The Liberator cast includes Bradley James, who will play the leading role of Felix Sparks. He will feature alongside Martin Sensmeier, Jose Miguel Vasquez, and Ross Anderson. As of currently, there are only 4 episodes released, all of which had released on November 11. The miniseries is directed by Greg Jonkajtys and is written by Jeb Stuart.

