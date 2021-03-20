Who Is The New Captain America In The Falcon And The Winter Soldier? All You Need To Know

The debut episode of The Falcon And The Winter Soldier introduced its viewers to the current successor of Chris Evans' Steve Rogers in the Marvel Universe. The premiere episode of the second MCU Disney+ Spinoff series, titled New World Order, unveiled that John Walker is the current holder of the shield and the official Captain America of the U.S Government. This article will essentially give its readers an overview of who is the new Captain America in Falcon And The Winter Soldier and will provide a sneek peak into the filmography of John Walker actor.

The Falcon And The Winter Soldier Final Trailer:

Who is the New Captain America in Falcon And The Winter Soldier?:

In Marvel Comics, John Walker, who hails from a run-of-the-mill American family and is impacted by the Vietnam War, joins the military service, in order to honour his brother, who lost his life in the war against the Vietnamese. One thing would lead to another and, as per the Marvel Comics lore, Walker would go on to become a wrestler and become an employee of the Marvel Comics universe's version of WWF, namely Universal Class Wrestling Federation.

Further along, Walker's agent would go on to suggest that he must become a superhero. Shortly after that, Walker would go on to get a costume made for himself and call him Super-Patriot, who, as per him, will stand for Captain America's "True Ideals", but, ironically enough, in the comics, a little bit like in the series itself, would discredit the original Captain America, albeit not so subtly. In the comics, Walker's Super-Patriot, who would also come to be known as U.S Agent, would go on to inherit abilities similar to that of Captain America such as Superhuman Strength, Superhuman agility, Superhuman agility, Superhuman Stamina, and the likes.

In the comics, Super-Patriot would go on to take retirement after featuring in the Mighty Avengers series. After his short-lived retirement, Super-Patriot would go to have a series of confrontations with Sam Wilson. As far as John Walker's arc in the show is concerned, as one has come to expect from Marvel Studios, nothing has been revealed by them yet.

About the New Captain America Actor:

Wyatt Russel is an American actor and former ice hockey player. In the past, he has starred in films such as 22 Jump Street, Goon: Last of the Enforcers and Ingrid Goes West, amongst others. He is most notably known for portraying Corporal Lewis Ford in Julius Avery's 2018 horror film, Overlord, and Dud in Lodge 49, a dramedy co-produced and distributed by AMC.