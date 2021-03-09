Who Is The New 'Jeopardy' Host Katie Couric? Know All About The Veteran Journalist

On Monday, March 8, award-winning veteran journalist Katie Couric kicked off her two-week stint as guest host of Jeopardy! Her slot as a guest host for the American game show makes her the first-ever woman to do so, following longtime host Alex Trebek's death in November last year. Katie Couric will be the new Jeopardy host from March 8 to March 19, after which she will be followed by a list of celebrities; Anderson Cooper, Dr Sanjay Gupta and The Big Bang Theory star Mayim Bialik. Read on to know more about the new Jeopardy host Katie Couric, Katie Couric's net worth, personal life and more details here.

Who is Katie Couric?

According to ABC News, Couric was the first woman to solo anchor a network evening newscast, serving as an anchor and managing editor of the CBS Evening News from 2006 to 2011 following fifteen years as co-anchor of NBC's Today show. Couric has won a Dupont-Columbia award, a Peabody award, two Edward R. Murrows, a Walter Cronkite Award including multiple Emmys as well. She was twice named one of TIME magazine's 100 most influential people and is the only woman to win Glamour magazine's Woman of the Year award three times. Couric is also the founder of Katie Couric Media (KCM), a media conglomerate that collaborates with well known global brands to create premium content like documentaries, digital series and podcasts on important social and cultural issues. Couric is also working on her memoir which will be released in late 2021.

More about Katie Couric's age, net worth, and her husband

Katie Couric (64) was born as Katherine Ann Couric in Arlington, Virginia. According to The Sun, Katie Couric's net worth is estimated to be around $100 million as of 2021. When she debuted her career as a journalist at ABC News, she earned roughly $7 million USD. However, she earned a peak salary of $60 million when she joined NBC's The Today Show in 1994. This financial deal was reported to be the biggest in television news history.

Katie Couric's husband is John Molner who is also co-founder of Katie Couric Media. Together they are raising two daughters; Ellie, 28, and Carrie, 24. She was earlier married to Jay Monahan in 1989 until his death from colon cancer in 1998. Katie and John also star in the online cooking series Full Plate with Katie & John, appearing on the Sur La Table's website.

Katie Couric has also revealed that she is distantly related to William Henry Harrison, the 9th President of the United States. Recently, she exec produced Netflix's true crime miniseries Unbelievable. Couric's guest-hosting gig at Jeopardy! will include a charity where a donation amount equal to the winning contestant's earnings will be given to Stand Up To Cancer, an organization she co-founded in 2008 that "funds and develops the newest and most promising cancer treatments to help patients today," according to its website.

