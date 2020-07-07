Who Is New 'Unsolved Mysteries' Host? Learn More About Netflix's New Reboot

Unsolved Mysteries is one of the most iconic shows from the 1980s. The show was loved by its audiences for its chilling portrayal of unsolved and mysterious cases. These cases ranged from kidnapping, unsolved murder mysteries, paranormal activities, etc. But most of all, what created a deeper impact on viewers was Unsolved Mysteries Host Robert Stack’s hosting on the show. Find out, “Who is the new Unsolved Mysteries host?”

Who is new Unsolved Mysteries host?

In an interview given to a media portal, Unsolved Mysteries on Netflix’s creators revealed that they debated for a long time as to how to go about the reboot’s format. The creators added that they even thought of using an unseen narrator. However, after many tedious deliberations, the makers realised that no one would be able to fill in the shoes of the late Robert Stack, who was an iconic host of the show from 1987 to 2002.

Hence, the makers decided to change the format of the new show. The creators of the show added that they interview family members and law enforcement agencies to add authenticity of every story. Moreover, they also go to the location of the crime in order to get more sense of each case. They also abstain from narrowing down to one point of view. Instead, they have focused on creating a balanced story in every episode.

Unsolved Mysteries host: Robert Stack

American Actor and television host Robert Stack was the Unsolved Mysteries host for almost 15 years since 1987. Although the show had some other hosts preceding Robert Stack, its identity became attached to Stack’s hosting. Audiences admired how Robert Stack’s deep voice lent an air of spooky dignity to each segment. Unsolved Mysteries, which aired in various versions on different channels between 1987 to 2010, actually had several other hosts over the years.

Unsolved Mysteries original host Raymond Burr

Canadian American veteran actor late Raymond Burr was Unsolved Mysteries' original host. The actor lent his voice to the show when it first appeared with only a few specials episodes on NBC in 1987 which were hosted by Raymond Burr. Burr is also known for his iconic roles in America’s popular legal drama Perry Mason and the crime drama Ironside.

Unsolved Mysteries on Netflix:

Unsolved Mysteries on Netflix has been rated 7.6 out of 10 on IMDb. Unsolved Mysteries Episode 3 is the highest-rated episode, with a score of 8.0 out of 10 on IMDb. On Rotten Tomatoes, the newly released reboot series has received 84 per cent in the Audience Score.

