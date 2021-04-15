Who Is The Porcupine On 'The Masked Singer' Season 5? Find Out Here

The Masked Singer Season 5 has presented itself with a new mystery. The Masked Singer fans are now trying to decipher who is porcupine on the show’s latest season. The Masked Singer’s porcupine has been dropping hints about his real identity since the show premiered in March. So who is porcupine on The Masked Singer Season 5? Find out below.

Who is porcupine on The Masked Singer Season 5?

The Masked Singer is one of the most popular American reality shows. The show primarily showcases various singers and celebrities disguised in head to toe costumes. If their popularity dwindles, they end up revealing their identity to the audience. As mentioned earlier, The Masked Singer Season 5 premiered on March 10, 2021.

As the show continues to air, the identities of the masked singers are being revealed. The latest mystery that has puzzled fans is the identity of the porcupine. But this porcupine prefers calling himself, ‘Robopine’. On April 14, Group A contestants returned to the show to perform once again, masked singer’s porcupine was accompanied by Orca, Russian Dolls and Seashell.

According to Gold Derby’s report, porcupine on The Masked Singer has dropped a few crucial hints about his identity and they have finally deciphered all the clues. Robopine chose to perform Luther Vandross’ song Never Too Much on The Masked Singer Season 5 Episode 1. Subsequently, the Robopine performed Jonh Legend’s song All Of Me on Episode 3 of the show.

The media portal is certain that Porcupine on The Masked Singer is critically acclaimed rapper, MC Hammer. During his appearance on the show, Robopine revealed that he is a father and grandfather, and chose to continue singing since they urged him. MC Hammer himself has been married to his wife for nearly 35 years and has five kids and a few grandkids. The Masked Singer’s Porcupine said that he is 60 years old and Hammer himself turned 59 on March 30.

But The Masked Singer’s Porcupine himself is yet to reveal his identity. It will be interesting to see if these subtle clues actually end being true. Previously, The Masked Singer Season 5 judges have all made their guesses about Robopine’s identity. Singers and actors like Idris Alba, Donald Glover, Jamie Foxx, and a few others have all been mentioned on the show but none of these guesses turned out to be right.

Image Credit: maskedsingerfox Instagram