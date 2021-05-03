Who Is The Richest Real Housewife? Is The Star From RHOBH Or RHOA? Find Out Below

Real Housewives is one of the most popular TV franchises in America. The Real Housewives first debuted in 2006 with the Orange County version and since then it has witnessed several spin-offs. Over the years, these Real Housewives stars have gone on to earn huge fortune. But who is the richest Real Housewife? Find out below.

Who is the richest Real Housewife?

Real Housewives has come a long way since its premiere in 2006 with The Real Housewives of Orange County now will soon premiere its 13th season and a new season for The Real Housewives of Atlanta. But when it comes to the richest member of the lot, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Carlton Gebbia tops the list.

According to Bravofanatic’s report, Carlton has an estimated net worth of $150 million. She marked her appearance on the show in Season 4 of the Beverly Hills spin-off. Since Season 4, Carlton is yet to make her comeback on the show. The reason for Carlton’s staggering net worth is her marriage to David Gebbia, a businessman famed for financial and sports management services.

Next up on this list is none other than Lisa Vanderpump, who was a signature member of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills for nine seasons. Soon she received her separate show titled Vanderpump Rules. Lisa is a famous restauranteur, actor, and reality Tv star. She and her husband Ken Todd handle more than 30 restaurants across London and Los Angeles. According to the same media portal’s report, Lisa Vamderpump’s net worth is approximately $75 million.

Other popular members of The Real Housewives franchise are Nene Leakes, Bethenny Frankel, Yolanda Hadid, Kyle Richards, and a few others. Talking about Nene Leakes, she was part of The Real Housewives of Atlanta spin-off. Moreover, her popularity even led her to be paid $1 million per season. This was one of the highest paychecks any star on the show has received. Hence, Nene Leakes’ net worth is approximately $14 million.

Next on this list is Bethenny Frankel, one of the original cast members of the New York spin-off show. Frankel is a lifestyle brand owner and is known for supporting charitable organizations. Bethenny Frankel’s net worth is $70 million. Last but not least on this list is Yolanda Hadid. Yolanda Hadid was part of the RHOBH. She is known as the mother of supermodels Gigi and Bella Hadid. Apart from modelling, she has also done a few television gigs. These ventures have led Yolanda Hadid’s net worth to be approximately $45 million.

Image Credit: Carlton Gebbia Instagram

Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures