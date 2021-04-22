Who Is The Seashell On 'The Masked Singer'? Everything You Need To Know

"Who Is The Seashell on The Masked Singer" is one of the questions that has been asked by many ever since the contestant made it to the "Super 8" during the episode that aired recently. Ever since his debut onto the show, the personality has entertained, enthralled and kept the judges intrigued about the person who is hiding behind the mask of The Masked Singer's Seashell. This article will essentially try to provide all the clues that will be useful in answering the question "Who is the Seashell on The Masked Singer". Read on to know more about one of the most intriguing The Masked Singer's contestants.

So, who is The Masked Singer's Seashell?

As per Paul Sheehan, who serves as a Reality TV writer on The Gold Derby, The Seashell is Tamera Mowry, who starred alongside her sister, Tia Mowry in the 2015 sitcom, Sister, Sister. As per Sheehan, the clue that the audience member had received during the first week of the reality show, which read "no two shells are the same" is a direct reference to the different paths that Tamera and Tia had embarked on ever since they wrapped up the sitcom in question.

Another clue about The Seashell revealed that she has worn "many hats", which is indicative of how prolific the contestant is, much like Tamera. Another clue came by the way of The Seashell's admitting that she hasn't sung in a long time. It must be noted that Tamera Mory was a part of an R&b Girl Group known as Voices in the early 2000's.

During week three, while delivering yet another clue, a stopwatch which was set at 2 minutes was kept, which is the exact years of age difference between the Mowry sisters. One of the final clues revealed that The Seashell has been "pulled by the tide across the world", indicating that she has been a globetrotter. The same can be said for the Morwy sisters, whose father has served on Military bases all across the globe. Since her appearance on the show, The Seashell has impressed all of the show's judges, namely "Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger, and Robin Thicke". More information regarding her identity will be shared with the readers as and when they are made available.

About The Masked Singer:

As the format of the show goes, The Masked Singer is a singing reality show with a handful of high-profile celebrities in elaborate disguises. Throughout the competition, various challenges designed to unveil the identity of the person behind the mask are presented to the contestants. If the real identity of the contestants is successfully guessed by the judges, they will be eliminated.