Who Is The Seashell On The Masked Singer Season 5? Know Details About Her Identity

The Masked Singer has made a brilliant start on Fox. A contestant behind the costume of Seashell has made everyone confused about its identity. For the people wondering about who is the Seashell on The Masked Singer Season 5, here’s everything you need to know.

Who is the Seashell on The Masked Singer Season 5?

Seashell sang the popular 1980’s song called Listen To Your Heart by Roxette. Judges made some wild guesses like Party of Five’s alum Jennifer Love Hewitt or Lizzy McGuire’s star Hilary Duff. One of the judges also guessed that she is the Broadway star, Kristin Chenoweth. However, none were able to make the correct guess. According to a report by Screenrant, the voice if combined with Cludle Doo saying ‘no two seashells the same’ definitely fits the Mowry Twins.

Both of them are actors as well as singers. However, the real problem is that the clues work for both Tia and Tamera Mowry. But, if one hot dog-related clue is viewed separately then it becomes clear that the face behind the costume of Seashell is Tamera Mowry. Tamera has worked in two films called The Hot Chick and Redemption of a Dog. Now, if both the films are combined then it perfectly fits the ‘hot dog’ clue which is given in the show. Tamera recently revealed that she has plans to start a journey as a singer. She recently left hosting at the show The Real after seven years.

All Seashell’s Identity clues and how they fit?

This week a lot of clues regarding Seashell’s identity were dropped. Clues like the stopwatch that marked two minutes which highlights the difference between the birth of the Mowry twins can be spotted easily. Other clues like the one related to baseball were a hint to Tamera’s husband who is a former professional baseball player. The baked goods can be a hint to Tamera’s cooking show on Youtube. The witch’s broom can be a direct hint to the Disney movie Twitches, where both the Mowry sisters played the role of witches. Tamera has also played the role of evil chameleon in Are You Afraid of the Dark? so that’s how the clue of chameleon fits perfectly to Tamera’s identity.

Promo Image Source: The Masked Singer's Instagram