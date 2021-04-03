Who Is The Villain In 'The Flash' Season 8? Know All About The Speedster's Newest Foe

The Flash Season 8 has been confirmed by CW. As is known to everybody, every new season of The Flash sees Grant Gustin's Barry Allen take on a group of antagonists who are typically up to something nefarious, to say the least. However, there has been an increased sense of curiosity surrounding the antagonist of Flash Season 8. This article will essentially try to answer the question "Who is the villain in The Flash season 8?". Read on to know more.

Who is the villain in The Flash season 8?

It is believed that one of the most popular antagonists from the DC comics, namely Gizmo will be seen joining the list of The Flash Season 8's villains. Gizmo is one of the main antagonists in the DC that majorly feature Teen Titans. In those comics, Gizmo is essentially portrayed as a boy genius who has a seemingly unending arsenal of weapons. Due to his intellect and penchant for wreaking havoc, time and again, the comic book readers have seen Gizmo incapacitating the Teen Titans in more ways than one.

At one point, in the comics, Gizmo is seen taking control of the Teen Titans' residence, namely Titan Tower, the digital keys of which are with Cyborg, who prides on making the Titan Tower as secure as he made it. Upon learning that Gizmo once effortlessly broke through his firewalls and claimed access to everything inside the tower with ease, Cyborg instantly develops a dislike towards the boy genius. However, if there is any truth to the report, it will be the first time that Gizmo will get a live-action version. The information regarding the antagonist of The Flash season 8 has been sourced from Fandom. Nothing has been confirmed, denied, or commented upon by DC or the team responsible for the show.

The Flash season 8 release date:

As far as The Flash season 8 release date is concerned, there is no official news regarding the same as yet. As of now, the fifth episode of the seventh season of the CW series, namely "Fear Me" was released by the makers of the CW series. Details regarding The Flash Season 8 release date will be shared with the readers as and when they are made available.