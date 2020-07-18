Who Is The Weeping Monk In 'Cursed'? See The Parallels Between Cursed And Arthurian Legend

Cursed is a brand new Netflix original show that is based on an illustrated novel of the same name written by Frank Miller and Tom Wheeler. The show is a dark and twisted re-imagining of the Arthurian legend. Cursed focuses more on Nimue, a girl destined to become the Lady of the Lake. While all classic Arthurian characters, like Arthur and Merlin, play prominent roles in Cursed, the show also features a mysterious new character called the Weeping Monk.

Who is The Weeping Monk in Cursed?

Initially, The Weeping Monk had no apparent counterpart in popular Arthurian lore. Even minor characters have some roots in the original Arthurian legend. For example, The Widow is a re-imagining of the Arthurian character Morgana. However, The Weeping Monk is just a warrior with no apparent origins.

The Weeping Monk is a major antagonist who fights on the side of the Red Paladins, Cursed's main villains. The Weeping Monk hunts down pagans and destroys Fey villages for the Church and the Holy Father. While he is powerful and skilled, The Weeping Monk is not the leader of the Red Paladins.

Just like all other Red Paladins, The Weeping Monk answers to Father Carden. However, he is considered special among the Red Paladins and is a powerful weapon against the pagans.

Cursed finally shares more details about The Weeping Monk when Gawain is captured by the Red Paladins. Gawain learns that The Weeping Monk does not kill children even if they are pagan. However, Gawain calls out The Weeping Monk for supporting the Red Paladins, who do kill the helpless and even children. After being chastised by Gawain, The Weeping Monk realizes that the Red Paladins are misguided.

Moreover, when the Red Paladins are about to kill Squirrel, a Fey-raised child, The Weeping Monk completely changes sides and destroys the Red Paladins' camp. It is after this scene that fans realize who The Weeping Monk really is. While talking to Squirrel, The Weeping Monk reveals that his real name is actually Lancelot.

Those who are familiar with the Arthurian legend know that Lancelot is one of the Knight of the Round Table. However, even in Arthurian legends, Lancelot was the most devote Knight who considered the Church to be above King Arthur himself. So it makes sense that Cursed introduced Lancelot as a fanatical killer for the Church.

