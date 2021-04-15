Who Is The Yeti On 'The Masked Singer' Season 5? Here's All You Need To Know

The Masked Singer has brought in yet another wild card entry on their show. Reportedly, this will be the last masked singer on the show, for this season. So far, fans have been introduced to singers like the Orca, the Crab and the Bulldog and now they have been introduced to the Yeti, the cursed chameleon. Yeti managed to beat Orca and earn his way into the competition despite entering the competitive group A finals. Here's all you need to know about Yeti on the Masked Singer.

Who is the Yeti on the masked singer season 5?

Here are the clues Yeti gave when he entered the show:

Yeti announced that he came to the show for a mammoth reason which is to be a wild force to be reckoned with. He also said that he comes from a place where many Yeti become monsters. He added that he had a secret weapon in the warrior women who were always there to show him the way as motivators and teachers. The visual clues Yeti left included a bundle of wood, a berry sandwich, three cupcakes, a heart, a rabbit and a kiss adding that his performance was a kiss to those women who raised him.

Theories made according to the clues

The judges were left confused on who the Yetti singer might be but here are a few theories made according to the clues. The singer might be Omarion, who was born Omari Ishmael Grandberry. This conclusion is made after Yeti’s clue package which included a berry sandwich. Omarian was raised by his woman (the woman warrior) reference and his three sisters (the three cupcakes), which proves the singer might be Omarian.

Another possibility of who might be behind the Yeti suit is Justin Beiber. The cupcake reference might be given because of his song Yummy, which released recently. The fact that it was repped by Def Jam records only adds to the Jam sandwich clue. Moreover, most of JB’s songs include the word love and most of us have heard about how he was raised by his mother.

(Image Source: Still from an episode of The Masked Singer)