Who Is Tyler C Dating Now? Tyler C From The Bachelorette Rumoured To Have Found His Match

Tyler Cameron is popularly known for his appearance in Hannah Brown's The Bachelorette, where he bagged the runner up spot. Although Hannah Brown famously chose Jed Wyatt on the show, she split with him shortly after and was rumoured to have rekindled her romance with Cameron. Today, the two seem to have parted ways as they were both seen dating other people. While Tyler has clarified that he's not interested in dating at the moment, pictures speak otherwise as he has been spotted hanging out with A-list models several times. Even though his short-lived relationship with Hannah Brown had to be the most popular one yet, netizens think that his most recent affair might just top it. Let's dig into the details.

Also Read - What Happened To Ivan Hall In 'The Bachelorette'? Finalist Spills Beans

Also Read - The Bachelor's Tyler Cameron Takes Matt James For A Bikini Wax

Who is Tyler C dating now?

Tyler's current match is the popular model Elizabeth Turner, who's popular for being a Guess Jeans model and boasts a whopping 900K followers on her Instagram. A source told E! News that the two are not looking for anything serious currently but have enjoyed going on many dates across Los Angeles and New York City. The report further elaborated that the model is definitely his type but they may be holding out their fondness for each other as they live in separate cities at the moment. The two met through mutual friends and hit it off right after on Instagram.

Upon being asked about his love life on the Chicks in the Office podcast, Tyler said that he has got a lot of things going on in his life, for which he cannot see himself dating for now. He said that he would be happy to reveal his dating life in public as and when it happens, although now is not the time. The reality star had been previously linked with Gigi Hadid and Kendal Jenner's best friend Stassie Karanikolaou, both of which he did not confirm or deny. While fans are still hopeful of him getting back together with Hannah, it doesn't seem possible at the moment as she was recently seen locking arms with model Adam Woolard. Tyler had also given his two cents about her relationship, confessing that he's happy for her.

Also Read - The Bachelorette's Clare & Dale Have Decided To 'go Their Separate Ways'

Also Read - Gigi Hadid's Ex Tyler Cameron Spends Quality Time With Instagram Model Ireland Borba?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.