Who Is Val In 'The Falcon And The Winter Soldier'? Everything You Need To Know About Her

The Falcon And The Winter Soldier Episode 5 has already hinted at the several directions in which the MCU Disney+ Spinoff miniseries can go during the series finale as well as throughout Marvel Phase 4. One of those directions has been hinted at through a cameo by comedy legend Julia Louis-Dreyfus in The Falcon And The Winter Soldier, who appeared on the show as Contessa Valentina Allegra De Fontaine, or, more popularly known as Madame Hydra in the Marvel Comics. This article will essentially try to demystify the enigmatic character of Val. Additionally, the significance of the appearance of Val in the Marvel Cinematic Universe will be examined. Read on for more.

So, who is Val in The Falcon And The Winter Soldier?

In order to understand the part that Dreyfus' character may be seen playing in the MCU, one must find the answer to the question is "Who Is Val in Marvel Comics?". As per the Marvel Comic Books lore, Contessa's parents were relatively inactive agents during the time of the Italian anti-communism movement. After a certain age, she would go on to be hired by the leader of an extremist group known as Dum-Dum Dugan. But, that stint would remain short-lived, as she would leave Dum-Dum Dugan behind and train to become a S.H.I.E.L.D agent. She first encountered Nick Fury, the Public Director of S.H.I.E.L.D, towards the end of her training, when she impressed him by overpowering him in hand-to-hand combat.

The Romantic Angle between Contessa and Nick Fury:

As per the comics, Nick Fury and Valentina became lovers after his relationship with yet another S.H.I.E.L.D operative, Laura Brown appeared to have ended. Valentina eventually moved in with Nick. Jealous of Nick's on-again and off-again relationship with Brown, Val flirted with Captain America, who was a S.H.I.E.L.D operative during that period of the Marvel Comics timeline. This angered Nick and he and the Captain became estranged for some time.

Shortly after Nick confronted Captain America at his apartment, and the two fought intensely over Val. But, Val interrupted the fight and explained her motives. The three appeared to leave the matter on friendly terms. The Val essayed by Julia Louis-Dreyfus in The Falcon And The Winter Soldier is believed to be the one that shares the same kind of history with Samuel L Jackson's character and Captain America, who went back in time after the events of Avengers: Endgame transpired. However, given that Marvel tends to change the origin story of the live-action version of their characters as and when they see fit, nothing can be said with absolute certainty. More details regarding the same will be shared as and when they are made available by the makers of the same.

About 'The Falcon And The Winter Soldier':

The Falcon And The Winter Soldier made its streaming debut on March 19th, making it the second MCU Disney+ Spinoff show from Marvel Studios. It stars the likes of Emily VanCamp, Georges St-Pierre, Daniel Brühl, Adepero Oduye, Miki Ishikawa, and Danny Ramirez, amongst others. Several other characters who had been a part of previous MCU presentations made a cameo in one sequence or the other as well.

The first five episodes of the same, titled New World Order, The Star-Spangled Man, Power Broker, The Whole World Is Watching and Truth are now available for streaming on Disney+, Disney+ Hotstar, and Hulu, depending upon one's geographical location. The makers of the same release a new episode of the Kari Skogland-directed series every Friday by 1.30 pm Indian Standard Time. Information regarding The Falcon And The Winter Soldier finale episode will be shared with the readers as and when they are made available by the makers of the same.