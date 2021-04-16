Who Is Valentina Allegra De La Fontaine In 'Falcon And The Winter Soldier'? Read Here

Falcon and the Winter Soldier episode five SPOILERS AHEAD. Proceed with caution. Read at your own risk!

Disney+ Hotstar's Falcon and the Winter Soldier is nearing its finale, and in classic MCU fashion, the latest episode of the show has brought along a surprise character. Valentina Allegra de la Fontaine appeared in episode five of Falcon and the Winter Soldier and the fans can't keep calm. The show which dethroned WandaVision with a record-breaking debut has a lot in store for the fans. The makers are taking their time to reveal the details completely. The classic Marvel fashion of stirring up surprises unexpectedly has amped up the fans' excitement for the show's finale.

Who is Valentina Allegra de la Fontaine in Falcon and the Winter Soldier episode 5?

The character of Valentina Allegra de la Fontaine is played by Julia Louis-Dreyfus in the Falcon and the Winter Soldier. According to Vanity Fair, she was supposed to appear for the first time in the Black Widow movie. This appearance of the character in the show raises questions about the show's forthcoming storyline. According to Vanity Fair, she might just be the Power Broker, a mysterious powerful figure in Madripoor. She could also take upon the role of Madam Hydra, but then again nothing concrete can be said about that since many women characters in the MCU have had the title of Madam Hydra. In the comic book, Madam Hydra was revealed to a Russian sleeper agent, so chances are that she might still make an appearance in the Black Widow movie starring Scarlett Johansson as Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow.

According to Vanity Fair, the introduction of Valentina Allegra de la Fontaine's character in the show could also hint at her assembling a team of antagonists, The Thunderbolts. Since the characters who have gone by the name of Madam Hydra, have run the town of Madripoor, there is a chance that she might be the Power Broker. If the role is penned well then Valentina Allegra de la Fontaine's role might just be the next comic villain to match Loki.

With one more episode of the series to go, the finale will bring a thrilling end and a long wait until the next set of the storyline is revealed. Falcon and the Winter Soldier has taken its time to unfurl the storyline, and with the introduction of Julia Louis-Dreyfus' character, things have become interesting. Only time and the show's makers can tell what will happen next.