Who Is 'White House Farm' Star Jeremy Bamber? Everything You Need To Know About Him

White House Farm is a British crime drama television miniseries based on the real-life events that took place in August 1985. The television series was broadcast by ITV on January 8, 2020. The show is based on the real-life murders at a family farmhouse in Essex. All five members of the family were killed on the same night on August 6, 1985, and the TV series also shows the police investigation and court case that follows the murders. The White House Farm has six episodes in total. Read on to know about the character Jeremy Bamber from the British miniseries.

Also Read | How Many Episodes Does 'White House Farm' Have? Know The Plot And Other Details

Jeremy Bamber's White House Farm character

English actor Freddie Fox portrays the character of Jeremy Bamber in the crime drama television series. He plays the role of an English mass murderer who was convicted of the 1985 White House Farm murders in Tolleshunt D'Arcy, Essex. Bamber's victims included his parents, Nevill and June Bamber; his sister, Sheila Caffell, and his sister's six-year-old twin sons Daniel and Nicholas Caffell. Bamber claimed that his sister Sheila, who was suffering from schizophrenia, went berserk, got hold of a suppressed rifle, and killed their parents and Shelia's six-year-old twin sons.

Also Read | New ITV Drama 'White House Farm' Tells The Story Of Brutal Murder

The six-episode miniseries focuses on the investigation behind the mass murder conducted by DS Stan and police officer Mick Clark. The final episode of the series shows the commencement of Jeremy's trials in court. The verdict is passed after the judges' listen to the witness' testimony and understanding the situations that actually took place on August 6, 1985, at the White House Farm.

Also Read | UK Boys Are Banned From Playing Young Prince William In Movie And The Reason Is Brexit

Jeremy Bamber actor Freddie Fox

English actor Freddie Fox has appeared in various television series throughout his career. His popular works include roles as singer Marilyn in the BBC's Boy George biopic Worried About the Boy, King Louis XIII in The Three Musketeers, Edwin Drood in the BBC's The Mystery of Edwin Drood, and Freddie Baxter in the television series Cucumber and Banana. His many notable theatre credits include starring as Oscar Wilde's young lover Lord Alfred "Bosie" Douglas in The Judas Kiss. The actor has appeared in eight movies to date and will soon be seen in the upcoming drama series titled The Pursuit of Love.

Also Read | Roadkill Cast: Hugh Laurie, Helen McCrory & Others In Key Roles In BBC Political Thriller

Image Credits: HBO Max Youtube Channel

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.